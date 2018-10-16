SANTA FE
Santa Fe retained its hold on second place in the District 22-5A standings with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 sweep of visiting Texas City on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians improved to 10-2 and lead third-place Crosby by two games with two to play.
Texas City fell to 5-7 and trails Goose Creek Memorial by two games in the race for fourth place.
Fresh off an upset win over Crosby last Friday, the Lady Stings gave the Indians a battle over the first two sets.
Santa Fe broke a 15-15 tie in the first set with a 10-2 run.
Texas City fought back to within 16-14 in the second set before Santa Fe reeled off nine of the last 11 points to go up two games to none.
“One of our goals is to learn how to finish the games,” Santa Fe coach Jennifer Webb said. “We did a good job of that. We were close in the first two games, then we were able to get some momentum and push forward.”
Texas City was slowed by unforced errors throughout the contest. Hitting errors were the primary culprit.
When the Lady Stings had their attack going, they proved to be quite effective.
Ashlynn Lewis and Haley James combined for seven kills and two blocks to lead the offensive attack.
“I knew that, after their big win against Crosby on Friday, that (Texas City) was coming to take the game away from us,” Webb said. “It’s always been a rivalry between us and Texas City. They always seem to play really hard against us.”
The Stings were able to do the most damage when rotating their biggest hitters up to the net.
Santa Fe regained its edge when it started to hit shots off the net and put more off speed balls deep into the back line.
Kassidy Taves and Rylie Peters got their attacks going late in the opening set and finished with 10 and eight kills, respectively.
Teresa Garza and Cassie Cruz combined for seven kills and added three aces.
“They got their confidence up,” Webb said. “I told them to go out there and play. Play loose and have fun. That’s what they did.”
One constant that the Indians maintained throughout the contest with outstanding defensive play.
Following a slow start in the first set, Santa Fe began to pass better and get the ball into the hands of setters Taves and Elena Dondonay.
“I’m always proud of my defense,” Webb said. “We were slow in the first game. I won’t lie about that. It took them a while to warm up. But once they did, they were good.”
