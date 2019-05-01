LEAGUE CITY
The rematch between Clear Springs and Richmond George Ranch in the Region III-6A bi-district playoffs picked right where it left off last year with another tightly contested game between the Chargers and Longhorns on Wednesday at Charger Field in League City.
Chargers starting pitcher Mason Schulz threw a complete game shutout in the 2-0 victory. Schulz scattered two hits over seven innings while striking out five and walking one.
The victory puts Clear Springs one win away from advancing to the area round against either Beaumont West Brook or Humble Summer Creek with game two of the three-game series shifting to George Ranch on Thursday.
Mason Knight gave the Chargers all the runs Schulz needed with a home run on a 2-1 count with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Clear Springs would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth after the first two batters reached with Michael Cervantes singling to center and Schulz drawing a walk on a 3-2 count.
Chase Arnaud dropped down a sacrifice bunt to put two runners in scoring position with one out. But the move resulted in Knight being intentionally walked to create an opportunity for an out at any base.
George Ranch starting pitcher Garrett Arredondo appeared that he would be able to get out of the jam after striking out pinch hitter Jose Vargas and getting ahead of the next batter, Parker Lee, 0-2.
But Lee worked the count to 2-2 and ripped a single to center to put the Chargers up 2-0.
Arredondo did his part to keep the game close, holding Clear Springs to two runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked three on 85 pitches.
Easton Malin had both of the Longhorns hits on Wednesday night with a single and double. He also added a stolen base.
George Ranch had runners in scoring position twice Wednesday and the Longhorns left five runners on base.
Lee was 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Knight was 1-for-2 with a walk to go with his solo home run. Cervantes was 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base. Josh Barletta also had a hit for Clear Springs.
