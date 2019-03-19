LEAGUE CITY
The heart strings may take a beating now and then, but Alvin is learning more about wrapping its arms around the weekly grind that’s District 24-6A softball.
The Yellowjackets, after falling behind 2-1 after five innings, regained momentum minutes later with a two-run sixth to hold off Clear Springs 4-2 on Tuesday night. It was Alvin’s third straight razor-close district victory following 2-1 decisions over Clear Creek and Clear Falls.
“Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately, it’s kind of on our shirt,” said David McCorkle, the Jackets’ head coach. “Our motto all year is to embrace the grind and you’ll fall in love with it. Right now, we’re finding ways to win.
“I don’t think we’re playing well. I thought we didn’t play very well tonight at all, but we found a way.”
Alvin tagged Clear Springs freshman pitcher Emma Strood with three first-inning hits — an infield single by Mindy Matthews to lead off the game, a single by Clarissa Barron and Grace Coffelt’s RBI double to left-center field for a 1-0 edge.
Stood and junior Jodie Aguirre then settled into the circle for the next three innings before Clear Springs’ Kelly Baker drove Aguirre’s first pitch of the at-bat over the left field wall. An inning later, Kaylee Thomas sat on another Aguirre first pitch and homered to left for a 2-1 lead.
But Alvin pulled the plug on the Chargers’ burst of energy in the top of the sixth.
Victoria Valdez and Aguirre lashed back-to-back two-out doubles for a 3-2 lead, and the Jackets extended their advantage on Barron’s run-scoring sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Clear Springs opened its half of the seventh when Thomas walked and Ashley Walker singled to start the frame, but Aguirre shut down the next three hitters as Alvin improved to 13-4, 3-0 in the district.
“It’s super disappointing, but I loved that we put ourselves into that moment to be able to even have a shot at it,’’ Clear Springs coach Jennifer Knight said of their seventh-inning opportunity. “That shows the fight we have as a team. We’re so young … all freshmen and sophomores and one senior. This will be huge for us in the end.”
Alvin lashed 10 hits, including two each by Matthews, Barron and Valdez.
“We put ourselves in a situation where we had to come out of a hole and we were able to do that,” McCorkle said of his squad. “My thing to them is when you’re not playing your best, find a way to win and great teams do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.