TEXAS CITY
Sealy quarterback D’Vonne Hmielewski accounted for five first-half touchdowns as the Tigers handed La Marque a brutal 56-13 loss in the Cougars’ season finale at TCISD Stadium on Friday.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 11:01 pm
Hmielewski threw four touchdowns and ran for a fifth during a 24-minute offensive assault that ended La Marque’s 2022 season with a 2-8 record (2-4 in District 10-4A-II), marking the first time since 2009 (and only the third time since 1990) the Coogs failed to make the postseason.
“We played a very good football team, and the better team won,” said Cougars coach Wade Oliphant.
Haden Wernecke opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown catch from Hmielewski with 9:44 left in the first quarter with Hmielewski adding the conversion run. A fumble recovery at the La Marque 33 set the stage for a drive that Hmielewski capped with a 5-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 15-0 with 2:50 left in the first.
The Tigers (6-4, 4-2) added three touchdowns in the final 2:08 of the opening quarter with Hmielewski hitting Kane Killough on a 24-yard touchdown pass and followed that up with a 7-yard scoring toss to Noah Washington. Sealy wrapped up the 35-point explosion with a 52-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive back Javien Grant on the final play of the devastating quarter.
The overwhelmed La Marque defense was unable to slow down Sealy, which scored on Hmielewski’s 7-yard scoring pass to Wernecke and Caysen Bolden’s 3-yard touchdown that made it 49-0 at intermission. Sealy’s defense was just as efficient, holding the Cougars to just 60 total yards offensively.
A 1-yard touchdown run from Bryson Johnson on Sealy’s opening drive of the second half made it 56-0 before Salahadin Allah put La Marque on the board with a 73-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive. Allah added a 1-yard scoring run in the final minutes as most of the second half was played with a running clock.
Oliphant will have a full offseason to work with the 19 returning players slated to return for the 2023 campaign. “I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of discipline, a lot of accountability and worry about how we do things.”
