GALVESTON
On a chilly senior night at Kermit Courville Stadium, the Ball High Tornadoes were shut out in the second half and ultimately lost 34-10 to the Angleton Wildcats on Friday.
“We’ve got to lose as a team and win as a team,” Ball coach Kimble Anders said. “We’ve got to keep pushing ourselves. This was a learning experience for us.”
After staring down the wrong side of a 14-0 score to start the game, the Tors (3-5, 1-5 in District 10-5A-I) rallied in the second quarter. After driving from their own 32 all the way to the Angleton 4-yard line in just five plays, Ball High junior running back Clarence Dalton broke a tackle and then rumbled across the goal line.
On the ensuing possession, the Ball High defense held, forcing a punt that put their offense back on the field with just under 4 minutes to play before halftime.
Senior placekicker, Zack Lerner finished that drive off by booting a 33-yard field goal that found its mark between the goal posts — a kick that redeemed an earlier miss from the same distance.
The Tors headed to the locker room well within striking distance, trailing 14-10.
After holding the Wildcats (8-1, 5-1) to just a field goal on their opening drive of the second half, Ball High, behind by just seven, saw a promising third-quarter drive come to an end on a fumbled handoff exchange. Angleton took over deep in the Tors’ territory and went on to score a touchdown that put the Wildcats up 24-10 and never looked back.
The Tors weren’t able to move the ball across the 50-yard line for the remainder of the game.
“One mistake — the fumble — kind of put us back a little bit,” Anders said. “And a lot of mistakes for us penalty-wise kind of hurt us through the course of the game. And it’s part of the game right? But like I told the guys, you can’t put your head down, you’ve got to learn how to fight through it. That’s the bottom line.”
Angleton amassed 426 yards of total offense, and were led by running back Kendel Archie, who churned out 164 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Dalton led the Tors in rushing, finishing the game with 22 carries for 70 yards and the score.
Senior quarterback, Martavian Jackson, completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for Ball, totaling 147 yards.
The Tors will return to action for their final game of the season next Friday when they’ll line up opposite Texas City at Stingaree Stadium.
