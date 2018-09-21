HOUSTON
The Hitchcock Bulldogs faced the Houston Scarborough Spartans on Friday night, and the matchup became a showcase for the Bulldogs' offense, as Hitchcock routed Scarborough, 62-0.
Hitchcock exerted their dominance early when the Bulldogs scored on the first four plays of their offense, driving 60 yards down field, ending with a 31-yard rushing touchdown by freshman Christian Dorsey (35 yards, one TD).
After back-to-back stops on the defensive end, Hitchcock would score one more time before the end of the first quarter by a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Tyger Turner (110 yards, two TDs).
The Bulldog defense held Scarborough to a mere 10 yards of offense with one first down.
Hitchcock would continue piling up the rushing yards in the second quarter, scoring four more times, totaling the score at 46-0.
Deonza McCardell (101 yards, one TD), along with Devin (43 yds, two TDs) and Davin Preston (21 yards, one TD) all contributed to the second quarter scoring, helping the Bulldogs to a 311-yard first half.
The second half was also in favor of Hitchcock, as the Bulldogs scored two more times. Hitchcock’s defense held strong, only allowing the Spartans 46 yards of total offense.
Hitchcock plays KIPP Academy next Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
