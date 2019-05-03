CROSBY
Errors and missed opportunities combined to boot Friendswood from the Region III-5A playoffs with losses of 8-2 and 6-0 to Port Neches-Groves in Friday’s bi-district round games at Crosby.
Five fielding miscues in the opening contest and two more in the decisive game three gave the Indians all the runs they needed to move on to next week’s area round.
Complete games thrown by Grant Rogers and Carson Roccaforte also aided the PN-G sweep.
Friendswood suffered through a nightmare first inning to fall behind 3-0 in the first game. Four errors and two walks allowed PN-G to score three runs without the benefit of a hit.
Lack of control by a trio of Friendswood pitchers produced five walks and two hit batters, with PN-G adding six hits to the total.
Mustang hitters used three hits and three walks to score a pair of runs in the contest.
William Sweeney plated the first Friendswood run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning.
Izaac Pacheco singled with one out in the sixth and eventually scored on a ground out off the bat of Bradley Wilcott.
Friday’s second game began with a pitching duel pitting Roccaforte against Friendswood’s Isaiah Taylor.
The pair matched three scoreless innings before PN-G broke the deadlock with unearned runs in the fourth and fifth. Two-out errors by Friendswood led to both scores.
The Indians finally broke the game open in the top of the sixth by adding four more runs. Six players got hits as PNG batted around in the frame.
Friendswood had a lot of chances to get back in the game with five hits and four walks, but ended up leaving eight runners on base.
Roccaforte escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning with two strikeouts.
Called third strikes ended four subsequent frames to have Roccaforte finish with nine for the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.