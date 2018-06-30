The Friendswood Mustangs had an impressive showing at the state 7on7 football championships this weekend at Veterans Park in College Station, going perfect in pool play Friday and making a run to the third round of the Division I championship bracket Saturday.
Facing a tough draw in pool play Friday, Friendswood edged out Lubbock Coronado (34-28), Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (28-25) and Hutto (26-24) to sweep the group and advance to the state tournament’s championship bracket. The Mustangs opened championship bracket play Saturday morning with a 34-28 first-round win over Belton and followed that up with a 35-28 win over Georgetown. In the tournament’s quarterfinal round, Friendswood lost a heartbreaker to Mesquite Horn, 27-25, on a last-second touchdown.
Also qualifying for the state 7on7 tournament from Galveston County was Hitchcock in Division II play Thursday and Friday. The Bulldogs went 1-2 in pool play Thursday and came up just short in the first round of the championship bracket Friday.
