Hitchcock Bulldogs running back Bryce Dorsey looks for an opening as teammate Terrence Allen blocks for him during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal playoff game against the Franklin Lions at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
HitchcockÕs Elijah Sherwood zeros in on Franklin running back Bryson Washington for the tackle during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal playoff game at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Hitchcock Bulldogs head coach Craig Smith watches his team warm up before their Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal playoff game against the Franklin Lions at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Hitchcock Bulldogs head coach Craig Smith tries to reassure his players after giving up a safety in the second quarter against the Franklin Lions in the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal playoff game at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Hitchcock quarterback Lloyd Jones III keeps the ball on a play against the Franklin Lions on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal playoff game at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.
Franklin’s Bryson Washington tackles Hitchcock running back Bryce Dorsey in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter of the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal playoff game at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Hitchcock quarterback Lloyd Jones III scores a touchdown on a quarterback sneak in the first quarter of the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal playoff game against the Franklin Lions at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
TOM WALKO/For The Daily News
The smash-mouth attack of No. 1 state-ranked Franklin finally proved to be too much for a Hitchcock Bulldogs team whose grit defined their winning season, as the Lions claimed a 53-18 win in Friday night’s cold, drizzly Region III-3A-I semifinal playoff football game at Woodforest Bank Stadium.
“I’m proud of the guys for this season; I wish it had ended a little better for our seniors, and it’s going to leave a nasty taste in their mouths for the returning starters,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said. “I can’t say enough about how hard they played. It just wasn’t our night.”
Recipients of the game’s opening kickoff, Franklin wasted no time in making a statement, as Baylor commit Bryson Washington took the second play from scrimmage 56 yards for a rushing touchdown and also ran in a two-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead.
Hitchcock answered with a nine-play, 66-yard TD drive highlighted by a pair of 20-yard receptions by Chase Bruton and Kelshaun Johnson and capped by a 1-yard TD run on a QB keeper by Lloyd Jones III. A two-point run failed to leave the Lions with an 8-6 lead.
Washington’s next big play came on defense after a punt that rolled all the way to the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line. A pitch to Bryce Dorsey on 2nd-and-7 from the 4-yard line slipped through his hands, and after he picked the ball back up in the end zone, Washington wrapped him up in the end zone for a safety and a 10-6 lead at the 4:07 mark of the first quarter.
Franklin’s methodical slot-T offense scored TDs — runs of 7 and 1 yards by Washington and a 9-yard run by Jayden Jackson — on three of its next four possessions to build a commanding 31-6 lead with 1:44 remaining in the first half.
The Bulldogs refused to go down without a fight, though, as they got a nice kickoff return by Dorsey to start a possession at the Lions’ 38-yard line, and then six plays later, Jones found Johnson on a 7-yard TD pass for a 31-12 score at the halftime break.
Then, Hitchcock cut its deficit to 31-18 on the fourth play of the second half’s opening possession on a 51-yard TD pass from Jones to Damien McDaniel.
But, the Lions roared back with their next drive, covering 51 yards on nine plays with a 7-yard Washington TD run and a two-point run making it 39-18.
Then on the first drive of the fourth quarter, a 42-yard Washington run set up Franklin’s next TD — a 1-yard run by Jackson — to pretty much put the game on ice with a 46-18 score.
With 1:23 left to play and backups in, the Lions tacked on one more TD on a 26-yard pass from Walker Anderson to Dean Rampy for the game's final tally.
That TD pass was Franklin’s only completion on just two attempts in the game, as the Lions amassed 328 rushing yards on 50 total carries, led by Washington (17 carries, 161 yards) and Jackson (16 carries, 93 yards).
The Lions were also surprisingly mistake-free, not committing an offensive penalty until the backups entered the game, while untimely fumbles and penalties often stymied the Bulldogs’ attack.
Hitchcock were limited to 229 total yards of offense, led by Jones, who went 15-for-28 for 176 yards passing and had 49 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Franklin faces Columbus, 48-14 winners over Cameron Yoe on Friday, in the state quarterfinals next week.
Hitchcock, which ends its season at 11-2 and with the program’s first regional semifinal appearance since 2015, graduates just 10 seniors overall, six of those starters.
