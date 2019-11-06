Texas City’s Colton Stunkard, left, and Ball High’s Kelly Carmicheal who have become friends as they’ve raced against each other. They are headed to the state cross country championship race in Round Rock.
From the solitary training to the grueling distances, it takes a special kind of athlete and a unique type of personality to run cross country, so it should come as no huge surprise that two of Galveston County’s best — Ball High’s Kelly Carmicheal and Texas City’s Colton Stunkard — clicked through competition and became fast friends.
“We were always pretty close in races; we went back and forth in the mile,” Carmicheal said. “You kind of become friends with people who you’re running close to.”
