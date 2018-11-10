LEAGUE CITY
Both Clear Springs and Clear Falls were able to bring home some winning hardware on the final day of the 61st Annual Peggy Whitley Classic at Clear Creek High School on Saturday.
• Clear Springs 61, Atascocita 53 (OT)
In what was an exciting game that had 11 ties and eight lead changes, Clear Springs bolted out in the overtime period to snag the Peggy Whitley Classic silver bracket championship.
After the game was tied 6-6 with 4:37 left in the opening quarter, Atascocita went on a 6-0 run to gain the early advantage.
The first quarter was one-sided in many ways as the Lady Eagles won on points (17-12), in the turnover battle (0-7) and rebounding (13-5).
Clear Springs turned a five-point first-quarter deficit to a five-point second quarter lead when the Chargers started the second quarter on a 9-0 run before the Lady Eagles scored their first points in the quarter with 3:25 left.
The early run aided the Chargers to win the second quarter, 14-10.
Shaniya Klauser (12 points and five rebounds) scored six of Atascocita’s 10 points in the second quarter giving the Lady Eagles a 27-26 halftime lead.
Vianey Galvan kept the Chargers in the game early with 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first half and the final 10 points in the first quarter.
In the final 5:43 in the third quarter Clear Springs went on an 8-2 run giving the Chargers a 39-35 lead after three setting up a thrilling finish.
After back-to-back 3s by Hayden Morin gave Atascocita a 45-41 lead with 3:32 left, Kylie Minter and Galvan both made their two free-throws to tie the game at 45-45 with 1:35 remaining in regulation.
Consecutive clutch baskets from both teams was how the fourth quarter ended as Niyah Johnson (11 rebounds) snagged an offensive rebound and passed out to Minter (eight points and five rebounds) who made a mid-range jumper with 13.2 seconds, and Brittney Stafford (10 points and five rebounds) made a nice pass to Kyleigh McGuire (11 points and nine rebounds) for a layup to tie the game a 47-47 with 2 seconds on the clock.
McGuire’s two free throws started the overtime period before Clear Springs went on a 9-0 run that consisted of a Galvin free throw, back-to-back and-ones by Blaise Blair, who grabbed an offensive rebound and put-back, and D’Nae Johnson (10 points) steal and layup with the foul, and Niyah Johnson snatched an offensive rebound and scored. This run last only 38 seconds from 3:01 to 2:23.
The Chargers' final five points in overtime were from the free throw line as they converted 8 of 10 in the period.
Galvan finished the game 14-for-16 from the charity stripe and also had five rebounds.
Blair had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
With their strong play during the Peggy Whitley Classic, Galvan (11 points per game in five games) and Blair (eight ppg) were named to the all-tournament team.
Clear Springs will hit the road to Katy Seven Lakes as the Chargers will be looking to build on their 4-1 tournament record. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Clear Falls 47, Katy Seven Lakes 37
Clear Falls used a strong first half that saw the Knights outscore Seven Lakes 26-8 to claim third place in the silver bracket at the Peggy Whitley Classic and finish tournament play at 3-2.
The Knights had the game's highest scoring quarter in the second, which saw Clear Falls dominate, 17-3.
Lauryn Small outscored the Lady Spartans 9-8 in the first half and finished with 12 points.
In the second half, Alexis Clayborne tallied 12 of her game-high 16 points by scoring six in each of the final two quarters to help her Knights hold off a Seven Lakes charge.
Addison Poth led the Lady Spartans with 15 points. Of Seven Lakes' 11 made field goals, eight of them were 3s.
Clear Falls will have a tough test at 7 p.m. Tuesday when the Knights travel to Pearland.
