The Magnolia West Mustangs jumped out to a quick two-score lead and rode a withering run game and a bend-but-not-break defense to secure a 17-7 win over the Ball High Tors in the teams’ Region III-5A-I bi-district playoff football game Thursday night at Alvin Memorial Stadium.
It was clear at the onset that the Tors were facing an enormous jump up in terms of quality of competition in comparison to their eight District 9-5A-I foes, as Magnolia West’s rushing attack sliced and diced its way to a 14-0 lead on its first two offensive possessions.
“They came out and kind of hit us in the mouth early,” Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight said. “We’re pretty equal, and being equal, it’s going to come down to a couple of things, and one of those things is being battle-tested. They were, and we weren’t. They had been in these tight games before, and we hadn’t, so it took us a little time to adjust.”
On the Mustangs’ first drive, Kai Aroca-Disdier (40 carries, 236 yards) ran for 65 of the 75 yards covered — including a big 43-yard burst and a 5-yard touchdown.
Following a quick Tors three-and-out, a 27-yard completion from Ryan Ojeda to Sam Gonzalez sparked Magnolia West’s next possession, which ended with a 13-yard TD run by Aroca-Disdier for the 14-0 advantage at the 4:09 mark of the first quarter.
Ball High made some big plays — notably, receptions of 39 and 27 yards by Will Cianfrini — en route to answering Magnolia West’s start with a 6-yard TD pass from Seth Williams to Cianfrini to cut the deficit in half with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of a grind for both teams, as Brayden Smith split the uprights on a 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the period that gave the Mustangs a 17-7 lead at the halftime intermission.
In a scoreless third quarter, two Magnolia West possessions ended with punts near midfield, while Ball High missed a 38-yard field goal attempt.
In the fourth quarter, the Tors offense once again drove into Mustangs territory, but the possession ended with a turnover on downs. Magnolia West then kept the chains moving and drained 5:45 of the final 6:08 off the game clock — marching from its own 33-yard line to the Tors’ 9 on 12 plays (11 runs) — to seal the victory.
Magnolia West out-gained Ball High in total yards 344-253 and had more than double the first downs (23-11). Offensive leaders for the Tors were Seth Williams with 101 passing yards and Aiven Coleman with 101 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Ball High ends the 2022 season with a 10-1 record, and while the team’s appearance in the postseason this time around was a brief one, Bennight feels the future is bright for the Tors football program.
“The biggest thing I can say is the character of our kids is second to none,” Bennight said. “I’m so proud of that with these kids. That’s something they can hold onto forever.”
