Friendswood Mustangs relief pitcher Griffin Kasemeyer (28) and teammates celebrates defeating College Station in a Region III-5A semifinal series playoff game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston in Houston. Friendswood won 4-1 in Game 1.
General play between the Friendswood Mustangs and College Station in the fifth inning in a Region III-5A semifinal series playoff game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston in Houston.
Friendswood Mustangs Jacob Rogers (14) pitches against College Station in the first inning in a Region III-5A semifinal series playoff game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston in Houston. Friendswood won 4-1 in Game 1.
Friendswood Mustangs Caden Montemayor (3) is forced out at second base by College Stations Cole Broadus (4) in the fourth inning in a Region III-5A semifinal series playoff game Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston in Houston.
College Stationchael Elkjo (2) celebrates scoring against the Friendswood Mustangs in the fifth inning in a Region III-5A semifinal series playoff game Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston in Houston.
Friendswood Mustangs Caden Montemayor (3) is forced out by College Station shortstop Mikey Elko (2) in the sixth inning in a Region III-5A semifinal series playoff game Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston in Houston.
Friendswood Mustangs Devon Andrew (6) hits a RBI single against College Station in the second inning in a Region III-5A semifinal series playoff game Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston in Houston.
Fans watch as Friendswood Mustangs Jacob Rogers pitches against College Station in the first inning in a Region III-5A semifinal series playoff game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston in Houston. Friendswood won 4-1 in Game 1.
Friendswood Mustangs third baseman Devon Andrews (6) is late on the tag as College Stations Landon Montemayorn (2) steals second based in the fifth inning in a Region III-5A semifinal series playoff game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston in Houston.
Friendswood Mustangs Jacob Rogers (14) and teammates reacts after getting out of a jam against College Station in the second inning in a Region III-5A semifinal series playoff game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Schroeder Park at the University of Houston in Houston. Friendswood won 4-1 in Game 1.
In a tight playoff bout, the Friendswood Mustangs got some late-game heroics off the bench to come through with a 4-1 win over the College Station Cougars in Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-5A semifinal series Wednesday night at Schroeder Park.
