GEORGETOWN
The Clear Falls golf team will have to wait until next year. Clear Springs’ Niko Nebout on the other hand will not wait at all.
Nebout followed a solid opening round of 71 with a three-under par 69 on Day 2 of the Class 6A golf championship tournament Tuesday to earn a bronze medal at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown, just north of Austin.
“He played his heart out,” said Clear Springs head coach Troy Fredericks said.
Nebout came up one shot short of a two-day total good enough to bring home a state title, and found himself having to work overtime before claiming the third-place medal in a playoff.
Conditions were tough — windy — and the competition fierce both days. David Harrison from Northwest Nelson (Dallas) followed a first round 73 with a sizzling 66 for a total of 139, only to fall in a playoff to Austin Westlake’s Thomas Bockholt (71/68-139).
Nebout took on Belton’s Dallas Hankamer in a showdown and never blinked, his four years of having competed in the state finals serving him well. Nebout previously had stated that he will take no time off, and will play a full schedule this summer wherever in the United States he can play against the toughest competition.
Later this summer, he will decide on where to pursue his college degree while continuing to improve his golf game.
The team from Clear Falls, vying for a state championship for the first time in the history of the school’s golf program, comes home with knowledge that although things did not go their way, they belonged.
Christian Hernandez was even par in the second round after an opening 75; Preston Holmes shot 75-79; Cameron Curtis improved from 79 to a second round 77, with Ethan Dahl also lowering his score to 77 on Day 2. The Knights’ strong man, Mick Foley, will be taking his talents to the next level in the fall.
For their coach, David Ward, this was a swan song.
“It is just a blessing to be able to spend time with and coach this group of fine young men,” Ward previously stated. “I have been truly blessed to get to help make the golf program grow.”
Jacob Salazar, the standout Clear Creek sophomore, battled nerves on Day 1 but settled down to shoot 73 in the second round, and will surely be one to watch throughout the 2019-2020 season.
“This year, it was Jacob. Next year, it will be my whole team,” Clear Creek head coach Daniel Brown said.
