MONT BELVIEU
Too many mistakes and too much Masyn Winn. Dickinson coach Bo Davis had his fill of each Thursday night.
Winn, Kingwood’s all-stater, rocked the Gators with a first-inning two-run homer and then settled in on the mound to dominate a 6-0 victory in the Region III-6A baseball quarterfinals at Barbers Hill.
Davis’ message was a simple one.
“They don’t have two of those guys. They only have one,” said Davis, whose District 24-6A co-champions were checked on just three hits while the defense committed an uncharacteristic four errors. “We didn’t take care of our chances early against him. Could have been a different ball game had we been able to get a seeing-eye ground ball or a duck snort base hit with guys in scoring position.
“But we didn’t. We made way too many errors to stay in the game.”
Winn finished with a flurry, recording a strikeout for 13 of Dickinson’s last 15 outs as the third-ranked Mustangs improved to 27-5-2 heading into Game 2 of the best-of-three set 7 p.m. Friday.
“We stayed focused, we stayed locked in to what we were doing,” said Kingwood coach Kelly Mead, who saw his club record its fifth straight playoff shutout. “We obviously went based on Masyn on the mound. He’s lights out, so when he’s going, we’re going.”
Winn also came up clutch at the plate.
With Carter Amarantos on base with a one-out walk, Winn turned on the first pitch by Dickinson starter Guy Garibay for a long two-run homer over the left field wall in the top of the first.
“It’s big … it’s the third round of the playoffs so every team is good now,” Mead said of the fast start. “They’ve got a guy on the mound that competes and the idea was to jump on him.”
After Tanner Evans made it 3-0 with a solo homer in the fourth, Winn became an offensive catalyst again with an RBI single as part of a three-run fifth. The inning was boosted by two Dickinson errors and a fly ball, which the Gators played into a triple, by Luke Johnson.
Justin Long, Winn and Johnson each had two hits for Kingwood.
“That’s very uncommon for us,” Davis said of the fielding mistakes, “especially when the outfield is making them. That’s not very helpful.”
Dickinson (22-7) struggled offensively, managing two infield singles — by Daniel Bell in the first and Miquel Ortiz in the third — to go with Tyler Reistetter’s bloop double down the left field line in the fourth.
“We’re still alive, we’re still in the playoffs. We’re going to show up tomorrow,” Davis said. “Nobody is going to talk us into staying at home.”
