This year once again brought plenty of memorable moments on the Galveston County sports scene. The following are some of the top highlights of 2018.
STORY OF THE YEAR
• Santa Fe strong: The deadly school shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18 rocked the entire community to its core. After 10 people were killed and 13 more were wounded, the school’s first sanctioned activity was a playoff baseball game.
In light of the events, the Indians held a team meeting to decide whether they wanted to forfeit the game or continue the best-of-three series, which they already trailed 0-1 against Kingwood Park. The team chose to play on.
With heavy hearts and the distraction of a swarm of media attention, the Indians took to the field in Deer Park only a day after the shooting. Although Kingwood Park eventually took the win, the Indians showed no signs of quit in them. More importantly, the team gave a grieving community a happy distraction from the tragedy for at least a couple of hours, as Santa Fe fans packed the stands to enjoy the game.
GRIDIRON GAMES OF THE YEAR
• Clear Springs at Dickinson: In this one, the Clear Springs Chargers delivered an epic comeback that will certainly be remembered by their fans for a long time, while Dickinson Gator faithful will be eager to forget it.
Dickinson led the game 28-0 at the third quarter’s final whistle, but Clear Springs would deliver an unbelievable fourth-quarter rally to win the game, 35-28. A short touchdown run capped a long drive for the Chargers on the first play of the fourth quarter, and another long scoring drive cut the Gators’ lead to 28-14.
Still, it appeared Clear Springs would not have enough time to engineer a comeback until recovering a fumble and taking it all the way to the end zone. On the next Dickinson drive, a pick-6 tied the game up, and following another interception, the Chargers took the first play on their ensuing drive for a long touchdown run.
• Crosby at Santa Fe: The Santa Fe Indians put together an immensely meaningful win, not just for their season, but for the program as a whole, as well as the community.
The Crosby Cougars entered the game undefeated and state-ranked with a win over perennial powerhouse Manvel on their resume, but the Indians executed a solid game plan and came through with a 27-20 upset victory.
The win was crucial to Santa Fe establishing itself as a legitimate team to be reckoned with in a tough district as well as eventually clinching the program’s first playoff berth since 2009 (and only its third playoff trip ever). It was also a highly emotional win, as it occurred on what would have been the 18th birthday of teammate Chris Stone, who was one of the victims of the May 18 school shooting.
TEAMS OF THE YEAR
Ultimately, teams’ seasons are judged on their postseason success. This year was a rare one in which no Galveston County teams reached a state tournament, but no team came closer than Friendswood volleyball. A young Lady Mustangs team exceeded expectations and had a playoff run all the way to the Region III-5A championship match, where they fell in four sets to eventual state champion Kingwood Park.
Also reaching their respective regional tournament was the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs basketball team with a run to the Region III-3A semifinals. Playing for their friends in Santa Fe, the Clear Springs Chargers baseball team also went four rounds deep into the playoffs.
