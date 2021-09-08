From left, Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson, Arion Keeton and Carley Petty celebrate winning the second set against Houston Memorial at Clear Springs High School in League City on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
From left, Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson, Arion Keeton and Carley Petty celebrate winning the second set against Houston Memorial at Clear Springs High School in League City on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Morgen Durgens returns a shot during the second set against Houston Memorial at Clear Springs High School in League City on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Talitha Lew returns a shot during the second set against Houston Memorial at Clear Springs High School in League City on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Grace King spikes the ball against Houston Memorial’s Mary Lacy Rieke during the first set at Clear Springs High School in League City on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Morgen Durgens sets the ball during the first set against Houston Memorial at Clear Springs High School in League City on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Houston Memorial’s Caroline Howell sets the ball during the first set against Clear Springs at Clear Springs High School in League City on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Carissa Young goes up for a block on Houston Memorial’s Carly Berkman during the first set at Clear Springs High School in League City on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Talitha Lew returns a shot during the second set against Houston Memorial at Clear Springs High School in League City on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Backed by strong defense and serving, the Clear Springs Chargers finished a non-district schedule that featured many of the state’s elite teams in impressive fashion at home Wednesday night, sweeping the Houston Memorial Lady Mustangs by the scores of 25-22, 25-12 and 25-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.