LEAGUE CITY

Backed by strong defense and serving, the Clear Springs Chargers finished a non-district schedule that featured many of the state’s elite teams in impressive fashion at home Wednesday night, sweeping the Houston Memorial Lady Mustangs by the scores of 25-22, 25-12 and 25-18.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews.

