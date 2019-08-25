ALVIN YELLOWJACKETS
Head coach: Tim Teykl
2018 record: 0-10, 0-6 in district
Returning starters: 4 offense, 4 defense
Key players: DL Anthony Solis, DL Leon Bell, OL Andrew Gormly, WR Sam Bell
CLEAR BROOK WOLVERINES
Head coach: Lupe Florez
2018 record: 3-8, 2-4 in district (lost to Houston Strake Jesuit, 55-7, in bi-district round)
Returning starters: 7 offense, 4 defense
Key players: WR Lorenzo Thompson, QB Shane Porter, DL Brandon Cazares, DL Kamrin Devault
CLEAR LAKE FALCONS
Head coach: Larry McRae
2018 record: 6-6, 4-2 in district (lost to Humble Summer Creek, 28-19, in area round)
Returning starters: 2 offense, 2 defense
Key players: RB Brendon Holmes, QB Donovan Sweeney, DB Mark Wilson, DB Tommy Geremia
