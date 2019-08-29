PASADENA
A rebuilding Santa Fe Indians team gave their larger Pasadena Dobie foes a battle, but the Longhorns pulled away late for a 42-21 win Thursday at Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“Our kids are going to fight, and that showed tonight,” Santa Fe head coach Matthew Bentley said. “Dobie is a dang good football team. They’ve got 4,000 kids in their school, and we’ve got 1,400, and we went toe-to-toe for three and some change quarters. We’ve got to learn to finish. We’ve got a bunch of young kids, but for rebuilding, it’s a pretty good start.”
Several Dobie penalties and costly special teams mistakes combined with a stingy Santa Fe defense and scrappy offensive saw the Indians hang close until the Longhorns’ fourth-quarter finish.
A Reece Dobson sack stalled Dobie’s opening drive of the game, but the Longhorns found the end zone on their next possession. A bruising running game set up 7-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Gray to Jeremiah Ballard to give the Longhorns a 7-0 lead with 3:30 to play in the first quarter.
A Ryan Irons sack slowed Dobie on their next drive. Santa Fe recorded its first first down of the game but could not move much further, but the Longhorns fumbled the punt return. Indians linebacker Tristan Cundiff pounced on the muffed punt to set up the offense at Dobie’s 12-yard line at the 7:32 mark of the second quarter.
As Santa Fe was setting up a 22-yard field goal attempt, Dobie’s defense was drawn offside, and quarterback Trever Trexler was able to just cross the first down marker on a fourth-and-short run to the 2-yard line. Two plays later, Trexler snuck into the end zone on a 1-yard TD run to tie the game, 7-7.
Three penalties and a Trysten Uzzell sack didn’t help their cause, but the Longhorns rebounded with an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive capped by a 13-yard TD pass from Luke Giron to Ballard on a slick, flea flicker-like play to go back ahead, 14-7, with 23 seconds left in the first half.
A short Dobie punt gave Santa Fe great field position at the Longhorns’ 29-yard line midway through the third quarter, and, on fourth-and-8, Trexler caught Dobie’s defense off-guard on a rollout to the right and a pass to a wide-open Dalton Stevens for a 27-yard TD pass to knot the score, 14-14.
Dobie responded on its next drive, with a 47-yard Donation Crosby run setting up a 2-yard plunge into the end zone by Razzmon Williams.
After Santa Fe’s Tristen Nabors recovered a Dobie fumbled snap, the Indians tied the game back up, 21-21, 51 seconds into the fourth quarter on another deceptive pass play. This time Trexler found an open Nate Hays for a 49-yard score.
But, Dobie pulled away after that with a 7-yard TD run by Trevion Williams (set up by a 39-yard reception by Ballard), a 5-yard pick-6 by Adam Robicheaux and a 2-yard TD run by Crosby (set up by a 44-yard Ballard reception).
Santa Fe will be back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Tomball.
“We’ve got to get in shape,” Bentley said. “We’ve got kids who are playing multiple positions, and we’ve got a lot on our plate. But, we just have to soak it in and get better every game. That’s all I can ask them to do.”
