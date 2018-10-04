GALVESTON
A pair of Galveston County schools and District 10-5A-I playoff hopefuls tangle Friday when the Ball High Tors host the Friendswood Mustangs.
The Mustangs are off to a 4-0 start to their season, which includes last week’s 34-14 win at home over Texas City in their district opener. The Tors (2-1, 0-1 in District 10-5A-I) will be looking to rebound from their first loss of the regular season — a 34-24 setback on the road against Richmond Foster in the district opener last week.
The Tors’ bell-cow running back Clarence Dalton leads the Ball High offense, which will also try to spread it out with dual-threat QB Martavian Jackson looking to find his top receivers Jaden Bennett and Nigel Green. Lineman Kyle Copeman and defensive back Michael Franks are among players to watch on Ball High’s defense.
“I think stopping that big running back they’ve got is going to be a challenge, and just, overall, their athleticism,” Friendswood head coach Robert Koopmann said. “Athletic teams are always a challenge for us.”
On offense, Friendswood will look to spread things out behind quarterback Luke Grden. Grden’s favorite targets in the passing game this year have been Austin Alvarez, Christian Lee and Zach Zamora. The running back tandem of Luke Revere and Colton Halata will look to make the Tors’ defense respect the running game, though. Defensive standouts include lineman Davis Tinger and linebacker Dane Roenne.
“One thing I know about Friendswood is they’re a very solid football team, they don’t make a lot of mistakes, they play hard, and they are well coached,” Ball High head coach Kimble Anders said. “I respect coach Koopmann a lot. He’s a great person, and a great coach.”
Friendswood leads the all-time series, 4-0, from when the teams last shared a district from 2010 to 2013, but the Tors program has improved leaps and bounds since then.
“I’m going to tell you, that is a distinctly different football team than I remember from when we were in district with them four or five years ago,” Koopmann said.
For Ball High, keys to victory in Friday’s game include continuing to execute and move the ball effectively on offense while limiting penalties and other mistakes on both sides of the ball. Friendswood’s keys to victory will be winning the turnover and special teams battles, protecting the quarterback and playing sound defense.
Kickoff for the Ball High-Friendswood game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium.
