The threat of rain was persistent throughout the night at Joe Raitano Field in Santa Fe during what would be the season’s final game for both the Indians (6-4, 3-4 in District 9-5A-II) and Fort Bend Willowridge (1-9, 1-6).
But, mobile weather apps were proven wrong, and the rain held off until the last Santa Fe huddle of 2022. After defeating Willowridge 32-7, the Indians took a knee while head coach Blake Ryder fervently said he loved them and how he will never forget them.
“This is my first football team, my first year as a head coach. Y’know, I always remember everybody I’ve ever coached, but that first year is always something special,” Ryder said. “To come out and have a winning football season just makes it all extra special. The way they all bought into what we teach and preach. I just love them.”
Though there was a slight chance the Indians could make the playoffs, Santa Fe played the game as if it was their last.
Senior running back Jackson Stroud was active on both sides of the ball for all of the team’s possessions, pushing the type of game Santa Fe has been developing all season: quick snaps, tough runs up the middle and, at times, tall leaps to avoid a tackle.
Scoreless in the first quarter, defense was overpowering and difficult to overcome for both teams. With less than two minutes left, Stroud and junior running back Joseph Floyd started stringing yardage together for first downs.
A 4-minute possession at the top of the second quarter set Santa Fe on a victorious path, starting with Stroud piggy-backing off a 8-yard pass from junior quarterback Kase Albrecht to Blake Elkins and scoring a touchdown.
Albrecht is one of several juniors who will return next season. He said he feels great and feels hope for next season. The best thing he has learned in the last few months is how to work together and be a family, he said.
“We have a good group of boys, and hopefully that carries on,” Albrecht said. “(The new coaches) just brought different energy and earned my trust.”
For Willowridge, every big play was foiled by an error on the next play, a penalty or a too-tough Indian defense that would just not budge. Led by junior quarterback Kendron Penson Jr., the Eagles were not able to string together first downs to move down the field.
More than once, the Eagle ball would stay in purgatory between the 30-yard lines with players trying everything from a long pass game, a short screen-pass strategy and squirrely runs up the side. Senior Trey Williams drove the ball more than 30 yards to the 11-yard-line before halftime, but a fumble-sack pushed it back to the 15-yard line. Williams ran again to the 7 to no avail.
The Indians returned in the third quarter with a renewed ferocity.
After a series of runs by Stroud (including one for 30 yards), Santa Fe scored on an 8-yard pass from Albrecht to Elkins. The offense attempted a two-point conversion, but it didn’t pan out. Two more two-point conversion attempts later in the game were also not successful.
Willowridge scored its lone touchdown on the play after the team lost yards on a penalty. Penson Jr. threw a short pass to Anthony Momon-Lattimore who ran 65 yards to the end zone.
By the latter third and fourth quarter, it was clear that Santa Fe was celebrating its seniors. Stroud carried the ball seven times out of 19 plays in the final quarter before senior wide receiver Ian Kemp was brought in for the final three snaps of the game.
Ryder called Stroud one of the best high school football players he has ever coached. Ryder began his coaching career in 2006 at Sealy High School before heading to Baytown Lee for one year and Texas City for a decade. Santa Fe is the first head coaching gig on what he called a football journey.
“To play as many offense, defense, snaps, special teams as he does; he pours his heart and soul into this program and his character is what being an Indian is all about,” Ryder said. “The future is very bright for (Floyd) and all the other underclassmen. They have to go to work in the offseason to make sure we stay ahead of the teams we beat and to make sure we’re getting better than the teams we didn’t.”
Stroud admits he didn’t expect to have a winning season. What the team pulled off this year hasn’t really hit him yet, he said.
“We just trusted (the coaches),” Stroud said. “They led us to be a great team and changed this program forever.”
