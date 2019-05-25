BRYAN
Santa Fe couldn’t carry the momentum of some early runs, as the Georgetown Eagles picked up a 4-2 do-or-die Game 3 win to end the Indians’ season in the Region III-5A semifinals Saturday afternoon at Nutrabolt Stadium.
“We had opportunities,” Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf said. “Going into the seventh, even if it’s 4-3, that puts a little more pressure on them. We just didn’t execute. We couldn’t execute the bunt. It was the same story as last night.”
Santa Fe couldn’t quite work out of a jam in the top of the first inning, allowing Georgetown to plate two runs without recording a base hit.
With one out, a walk, a hit batter and another walk loaded the bases. After a strikeout, a walk drawn by Noah Thompson forced a run home, and a wild pitch saw Cole Posey race home for a 2-0 lead.
But, the Indians were immediately able to tie the game back up in the bottom half of the inning.
Albert Garza hustled out an infield single to lead off the frame, and after a strikeout moved to second base when Grant Pfaff drew a walk. A fielding error on a grounder hit by Rome Shubert allowed Garza to score and saw Pfaff reach third. Then, a slow grounder hit down the first base line by Jeremy Sheppard drove in Pfaff to bring the score to 2-2.
The Eagles came right back to go back in front, though, as they again pushed a runner home without recording a base hit in the top of the second.
Back-to-back walks started the inning, and after a bad pickoff throw moved courtesy runner Jai’Den Chinnis to third, a groundout saw him cross home plate.
Georgetown added a run to its lead in the top of the fourth when Jeffrey David smacked a leadoff single, stole second, moved to third on a balk and scored on an RBI sacrifice fly hit to center field by Cole Posey.
Santa Fe missed a chance to plate a run in the bottom of the fourth when Landon Thompson knocked a one-out single up the middle, stole second base and raced to third on a bad throw to second, but Georgetown starting pitcher Jack Brinley induced a groundout and a fly-out to end the inning.
The Indians had another promising opportunity to score in the bottom of the sixth when Bryce Montemayor reached base on an error and Dalton Stevens singled to put two on with no outs, but Eagles reliever Reese Grimes came in the game and got out of the jam with a strikeout, fly-out and another strikeout.
Grimes finished the game with two perfect innings with two strikeouts.
Santa Fe held Georgetown to just four hits, but the Eagles stayed busy on the base paths with eight walks and four hit batters, and they were 10-for-11 on stolen base attempts. Posey and Wyatt Childress were 4-for-4 each on stolen bases.
“I would’ve never thought after we walked and hit that many batters that this would be the final score,” Wulf said. “They kept fighting, but we’ve got to get better at getting the runs home.”
Noah Thompson went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Georgetown. For Santa Fe, Jeremy Sheppard was called on for relief with two outs in the first inning and kept the Indians in the game by throwing 5.1 innings, three hits, four walks, one strikeout and one earned run.
“Once he settled in, he did a really good job,” Wulf said.
The future looks bright for the Indians program, with just five seniors (three starters) graduating, and six starters and the team’s top three pitchers all returning in 2020.
“It’s bright, but we’ve still got to go to work,” Wulf said. “But, it ain’t going to be handed to you by any means just because we’re all back.”
