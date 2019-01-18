DICKINSON
Not known as a get-your-nose-bloody kind of basketball team, Dickinson certainly did its share of scratching and clawing this week.
The Gators needed it.
With Friday night’s 72-53 boys clear decision over Clear Creek, Dickinson head coach Jason Wilson’s club landed the final blow on a tough three-day stretch. Coupled with Tuesday’s six-point triumph over Clear Lake, Dickinson finished the first half of District 24-6A unbeaten at 6-0.
“We matched the intensity of Clear Creek,” said Wilson. “They’re gritty, they’re a grind-it-out team and we matched that.”
On the flip side, the Wildcats, who lost their first district game, couldn’t match the Gators off the dribble and in the paint.
Dickinson continually beat Clear Creek by driving to the bucket, and the Gators were equally sturdy under the backboards, rarely giving the Wildcats second-chance opportunities.
“We gave up way too much middle penetration,” said Clear Creek head coach Wes Bryan. “But that being said, they’ve got two really good guards. It was going to be a tall task.”
Tramon Mark lit the fuse early for Dickinson, scoring 12 first-period points, but it was the guard tandem of Deuce Guidry and Xzaviour Bordelon who tormented Clear Creek with quickness and fire offensively, combining for 28 points with a variety of slashing drives and open jumpers.
Mark, the object of a steady stream of Clear Creek defenders, managed just 12 points in the final three quarters, but the smooth 6-foot-5 junior kept the Wildcats off the glass with 14 rebounds.
“We did a pretty good job in the first quarter, even though they scored 21 points. What we were trying to do, we executed,” Bryan said. “They just hit some shots.”
Hunter Smith and Seth Jones, a freshman, led the Wildcats (20-6, 5-1 in district) with 16 points apiece.
Clear Creek trailed by three early into the third period, but Dickinson fashioned a 17-11 run to lead by 12 entering the fourth. A 3 of 15 field goal shooting effort from the Wildcats in the last eight minutes allowed the hosts to pull away.
“We’re gifted offensively, but our primary focus is to string together stops throughout the game,” Wilson said. “That’s the good part about our team. You never know. You’re playing Mark every night, but we have other guys who can really explode.”
After battling to two victories this week, Dickinson’s reward is another trip through the district.
“The 24-6A teams continue to get better … the second round is going to be even more pivotal to win on the road and to protect the house,” Wilson said. “Creek is not going anywhere, Lake is not going anywhere, Springs played us tough.
“They’ll bring it every night,” Wilson continued. “We tell the guys we are going to take everybody’s best shot every night no matter if it’s the last-place team or a first-place team. We’ve got to be ready for it.”
