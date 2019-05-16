HUMBLE
Clear Springs was its own worst enemy in a mistake plagued 10-0 loss to Atascocita in the opening game of their 6A Region III regional quarterfinal game on Thursday at Humble.
Game two is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs. If the Chargers manage to even the best-of-three series, the deciding contest will switch back to Humble at noon on Saturday.
Little went right for Clear Springs in the contest, which ended after four and one-half innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Atascocita pitcher Caleb Cannon did not allow a hit in his five innings of work, but did issue three walks and two hit batters.
Cannon hit Chase Arnaud and walked Mason Knight to open the top of the third. A double steal gave the Chargers two runners in scoring position with nobody out.
Atascocita escaped unscathed when Cannon struck out the next three batters.
Clear Springs had another opportunity in the third when Jacob Carpentier and Kai Woodard began with walks.
It proved to be another missed opportunity when Cannon came through with a strikeout and two ground outs.
The Chargers went down in order in the fourth and fifth innings.
Cannon finished with six strikeouts and allowed just two balls out of the infield.
A trio of Clear Springs pitchers were not as fortunate, combining to yield eight hits and seven walks.
The Chargers managed to escape the first two innings with 2-0 deficit, leaving the bases loaded in the second.
Atascocita supplied the crushing blow in third, sending 12 batters to the bases and scoring eight times.
It was truly a nightmare frame for Clear Springs with five hits, two walks, a hit batter and a pair of crucial errors.
Tyler Byrd batted twice in the inning, leading off with a double and wrapping up the explosive inning with a three-run blast down the left field line.
A throwing error on a bunt sacrifice and a misplayed run down gave the Eagles a pair of unnecessary extra outs.
Three one-out walks allowed Atascocita to load the bases again in the fourth before Clear Springs was able to turn a double play to end the inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.