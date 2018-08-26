A new football season is finally here; Galveston County teams are all done with their scrimmages and will be getting in their final practices before the real games begin.
The following are some of the top matchups to watch on the Week 1 schedule.
BALL HIGH VS. LA MARQUE
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium (1307 27th St., Galveston)
Game at a glance: After an impromptu return of the Clash of the Causeway last year (Hurricane Harvey saw both Ball High’s and La Marque’s Week 1 opponents cancel, so they agreed to play each other with game proceeds going toward those affected by the flood), one of the state’s oldest high school football rivalries is back in full order.
The Tors return 15 starters — including nine on defense — from their 2017 team that reached the area round of the Class 5A playoffs last season.
On Ball High’s stingy, experienced defense, Kyle Copeman anchors the defensive line, while Michael Franks and Kristian Dalton lead the secondary. Ball High’s offensive skill position core of quarterback Martavian Jackson, running back Clarence Dalton and receiver Jaden Bennett all return to the fold.
There will be plenty of change for the Cougars this season, as they move back up to the Class 4A-II ranks and will be guided by new head coach Shone Evans, who comes to La Marque after a stint as assistant head coach at Texas City. On the subject of change, La Marque returns just eight starters — four on each side of the ball.
The Cougars’ offense brings back their top two rushers in running backs Norvan Saldana and Perry Preston, as well as play-making receiver Joey White. Defensive leaders for La Marque include lineman Jeremiah Taylor and DB Kristian Franklin.
SANTA FE
VS. PASADENA DOBIE
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Raitano Field (16000 Hwy. 6, Santa Fe)
Game at a glance: This one will be more than just another football game, as the Santa Fe football team and community return to the Friday night lights at their home field for the first time since the deadly shooting at the high school that occurred May 18.
Santa Fe’s offense will be a strength as the Indians return seven starters including pretty much all of their skill position players. Six starters return to the defense. Looking to hit the ground running, this year’s group of seniors should have more of a comfort level than their recent predecessors, as they have been in head coach Mark Kanipes’ system since eighth grade.
Leading the Indians’ offense will be three-year starting QB Nathan Kruger and versatile receiver Austin Lamb. Lamb also is expected to play some defensive back and be the team’s punter. Defensive leaders for Santa Fe are linebacker Colton Scott and lineman Michael McVay.
The new-look Dobie Longhorns team will be led by first-year head coach and Ball High alum Kevin Berneathy, who took over the program after previous offensive assistant coaching stints at Angleton and Dickinson.
CLEAR SPRINGS VS. CONVERSE JUDSON
When and where: 7 p.m. Saturday at D.W. Rutledge Stadium (900 S. Seguin Rd., Converse)
Game at a glance: Clear Springs’ rugged non-district schedule kicks off with a long road trip to face the San Antonio area’s top-ranked team in Judson. With the goal of being one of the Houston area’s best teams, the Chargers will certainly know where they stand in comparison to the state’s elite teams right from the get-go.
Clear Springs return just eight starters — four on each side of the ball — but has top-notch players on both offense and defense. Workhorse running back Todd Hudson, returning starting QB Garrett Rooker and versatile athlete Isaiah Bibb lead Clear Springs’ offense, while defensive lineman Jason Gold (a Northwestern commit) and linebacker Chance Trentman-Rosas anchor the defense.
A perennial state contender, Judson comes off a disappointing 2017 season (by its high standards) that ended in the area round of the playoffs. The Rockets’ strength will be a defense that returns eight starters, including 6-foot-7, 285-pound defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (a Texas A&M commit). Dual-threat QB Sincere McCormick leads Judson’s offense.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
Clear Creek vs. Baytown Sterling, 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium (1955 W. NASA Blvd., League City)
Clear Falls vs. South Houston, 6 p.m. Saturday at Challenger Columbia Stadium (1955 W. NASA Blvd, League City)
Dickinson vs. Richmond George Ranch, 7 p.m. Friday at Traylor Stadium (4606 Mustang Ave., Rosenberg)
Friendswood vs. Dayton, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bronco Stadium (W. Houston Street at Hwy. 146, Dayton)
Texas City vs. El Campo, 7 p.m. Friday at Ricebird Stadium (Rosemary at W. Norris Street, El Campo)
Hitchcock vs. Brazosport, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium (6625 FM 2004, Hitchcock)
O’Connell vs. Crowley Nazarene Christian, 7 p.m. Friday at Nazarene Christian Field (2001 E. Main St., Crowley)
Bay Area Christian vs. Katy St. John XXIII, 7 p.m. Friday at SJ23 Stadium (1800 W. Grand Pkwy., Katy)
