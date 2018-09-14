LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights ended their homecoming in the right way after they blew out Goose Creek Memorial Patriots, 56-30, at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
“We got off to a great start,” said Clear Falls head coach Zach Head. “We have a lot of great weapons, and our quarterback does a great job of getting the ball to them. Our offensive line is very experienced and very strong.”
The Knights’ offense looked virtually unstoppable in the first half as they scored 49 points. The offense could do no wrong in the running or the passing game, no matter what, it was working for the Knights on Friday night.
The Clear Falls Knights offense had five plays that would go at least 30 yards down the field.
The speed that the Knights had in their skill position players was evident. The plays that were being called weren’t deep passes. They were run plays along with screens and crossing plays. Players such as Dorian Mason, Donte Proctor, Jude Ballew, and Brandon Woodson would make Patriots’ defenders miss in the open field.
The defense for the Knights was no slouch either in the first half. Defensive back Thomas Massa had two interceptions in the first half, while Coby Walker had one of his own as well. Massa is the career interception leader for the Knights.
“I’m very proud of our defense,” said Head. “In the first half, we gave up 12 points and one of the scores was kind of on a fluke deal. I think the final score was a little deceiving because we wanted to get everyone in and they scored a couple late.”
The Knights dominated the first half of the game, as they led 49-12 at halftime. Head decided to take the foot off the gas in the second half, as he took out most of his starters in the fourth quarter. Due to Clear Falls’ second team on the field, the Patriots were able to get a few big plays on the Knights’ defense. The Patriots would outscore the Knights in the second half, 18-7.
The Knights will face Bellaire next week in their last tuneup before district play begins.
