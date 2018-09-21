HOUSTON
The Clear Falls Knights ability to score at will guided them to a 69-46 win over the Bellaire Cardinals at Butler Stadium on Friday night in their final tune-up before district play begins. It was the first time in school history that the Knights had won three games in a row.
“Obviously we are happy that we won, that’s the biggest thing,” said Clear Falls head coach Zach Head. “They are some things that we need to clean up in every phase: special teams, defensively, offensively. We were sloppy offensively in the start of the second half with two turnovers on back-to-back possessions, but overall proud of our kids.”
The Knights offense had no issues putting points on the board in the first half of the game as they led 42-27 at the half. The Knights’ quarterback Gavin Esquivel was on the field throwing darts to his receivers Brandon Woodson and Dorian Mason. The offensive line for the Knights was giving him ample time in the pocket, and he took advantage of it.
In the first half, it seemed that if Mason got his hands on the ball, he was making a house call. He had over 200 yards receiving on seven receptions with two touchdowns in the first half alone.
“He’s a hell of a football player; whether he has the ball in his hands or not, he’s going full speed and takes pride in his blocking.” said Head on Mason. “When he does have the ball in his hands, he is hard to bring down and hard to tackle, and there is no doubt about it.”
On the opposite side of Mason was another dynamic receiver in Woodson. His shiftiness and ability to make people miss was essential in the first half. He had 132 receiving yards on six receptions with two touchdowns.
“Brandon is a tremendous route runner and he’s very smart with great hands,” said Head. “He does some really good things for us. They both are special players and they give defensives fits.”
The second half for the Knights started out with less than ideal circumstances. The Knights had turnovers on consecutive drives to give the Cardinals a short field. The Cardinals would take advantage of both of the turnovers with two touchdowns to cut the Knights lead to two with a little over two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Knights’ offense didn’t back down as they answered back with a touchdown of their own by Patrick Florence from 2 yards out. It was set up by two huge receptions by Dan Dishman.
The two teams would exchange touchdowns until the Knights made a stop on fourth down at their own 22-yard line. The Knights’ Donte Proctor put the nail in the coffin on a 40-yard burst to the end zone with 4:43 remaining in the game.
The Knights are up against a tough test in the Clear Springs Chargers next week.
“We know that we better play physical because Coach (Craig) Dailey does a tremendous job at Clear Springs at always being physical and well disciplined,” said Head. “We have to play physical and we can’t have any sloppiness at all.”
