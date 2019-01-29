GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors put together a strong showing from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer as they raced past the Crosby Lady Cougars for a 71-48 win Tuesday night at home.
“Coming into it, we really emphasized to the kids that we needed to play four entire quarters, because from time to time, we’ve had the tendency to slack off for one quarter, or just not work as hard,” Ball High head coach Amanda King said. “They absolutely played as hard as they could for all four quarters, and I could not be more pleased.”
Ball High’s top two stars — well-rounded post Bebe Galloway and lightning-quick point guard Ariana Smith — both shined brightly against a Crosby team that will reach the postseason and that the Lady Tors only beat by three points in their first meeting.
Galloway tallied 38 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Smith logged 21 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
Trailing 4-2 early in the contest, the Lady Tors put together a 14-2 run that stretched into the second quarter to build a double-digit lead at 16-6. Smith and Galloway each converted defense into instant offense during the key run.
Each player turned a blocked shot into a layup for themselves at the other end. Later in the run, Smith snagged a steal and dished an assist to Chyna Edwards for a lay-in. Capping the run was Galloway with a steal and a fast-break lay-in at the other end off of a give-and-go assist from Smith.
“Ari is so intuitive on defense, and she did a great job of going after the ball tonight; Bebe did a great job on both ends of the floor, defensively, taking it to them with the blocks and offensively, doing a great job inside and outside,” King said.
Crosby’s Katie Harris knocked down a pair of free throws to slow down the Ball High run, but the Lady Tors clamped down even more on defense and took advantage of a 5:17-long dry spell by the Lady Cougars to score 11 unanswered points and essentially put the game away.
Galloway dominated the second quarter, scoring 15 points in a row for the Lady Tors on an assortment of strong drives to the hoop, turn-around jumpers, post moves in the paint and put-back buckets off of offensive rebounds.
Behind 29-10 at the halftime break, Crosby had a much better time scoring points in the second half, but Ball High matched the Lady Cougars point-for-point, and then some, to secure the win.
Smith banked in a driving layup at the 5:26 mark of the fourth quarter to give the Lady Tors their largest lead of the game at 57-29.
Ball High held a significant size advantage in the game, and it showed in the battle of the boards. The Lady Tors out-rebounded Crosby, 39-14.
Brianca Houston contributed heavily to that rebounding edge, pulling down 11 boards to go along with four points. Lexie LaForte finished with six points and five rebounds.
Crosby was led by Briauna Johnson with 16 points and Ta’Nya Gibson with 15 points. All of Gibson’s points and 11 of Johnson’s points came in the second half.
Up next for the Lady Tors (10-2 in District 22-5A) is another quality opponent, as they host Friendswood (11-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the playoffs a little more than a week ahead.
“Hopefully we can keep playing at a high level and carry that on into the postseason,” King said.
