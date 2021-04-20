Clear Creek’s Amiya Burgess, left, is met at home by teammate Lily Longoria after scoring during the fifth inning against Clear Lake at Clear Springs High School in League City on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Clear Creek’s Bella Rodriguez, left, is met at home by teammate Ava Edwards after scoring during the fifth inning against Clear Lake at Clear Springs High School in League City on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Lake’s Gia Garcia is forced out at second base by Clear Creek’s Lily Longoria during the fifth inning at Clear Springs High School in League City on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Lake’s Evian Robles scores past the tag attempt of Clear Creek catcher Lexi Hope during the fifth inning at Clear Springs High School in League City on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Lake’s Breanna Gjosund steals second ahead of the throw to Clear Creek’s Lily Longoria during the fourth inning at Clear Springs High School in League City on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s JJ Schmaltz makes the stretching grab for the out on Clear Lake’s Iliana Melendez during the third inning at Clear Springs High School in League City on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
With a softball playoff spot on the line, Tuesday night’s tiebreaker mini-tournament opener at Clear Springs High School pitting Clear Creek against Clear Lake had all the drama one would expect and then some.
