Clear Springs’ Anzley Rinard spikes the ball over Pearland’s Madelyn Whitehead during the first set of a regional quarterfinal round match at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Clear Springs’ Payton Cleboski, left, Allie Koegel and their teammates click their heels together after an ace during the first set of a regional quarterfinal round match against Pearland at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday.
Clear Springs’ Abby Fuller rejoices after a point during the first set of a regional quarterfinal round match against Pearland at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Anzley Rinard spikes the ball over Pearland’s Madelyn Whitehead during the first set of a regional quarterfinal round match at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Jordan Eager makes a lunging return during the first set of a regional quarterfinal round match against Pearland at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs players celebrate after capturing the first set of a regional quarterfinal round match against Pearland at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs players watch from the bench during a during the first set of a regional quarterfinal round match against Pearland at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Morgen Durgens sets the ball during the second set of a regional quarterfinal round match against Pearland at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Payton Cleboski, left, Allie Koegel and their teammates click their heels together after an ace during the first set of a regional quarterfinal round match against Pearland at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Payton Cleboski returns a shot during the first set of a regional quarterfinal round match against Pearland at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday.
Clear Springs never lost faith. Neither did its coach, Shannon McClellen.
After taking the first two sets in the Region III-6A volleyball regional quarterfinal with Pearland, the Chargers scuffled a bit in losing the next two.
But in the deciding fifth set, Clear Springs circled back, rediscovered its game and finally put away the Lady Oilers 27-25, 25-23, 16-25, 23-25, 15-10 Tuesday night at Clear Lake High School’s Krueger Field House.
“We were ready to go,” McClellan said after her squad’s intense deciding set. “They were pumped up, they were ready to go, it was do or die, and we weren’t going to die.”
The triumph pushed the Chargers (39-8) into a regional semifinal Friday with Katy Tompkins, which dispatched Fort Bend Ridge Point in three sets on Tuesday. The Clear Springs-Tompkins match will be 5 p.m. Friday at Delmar Fieldhouse.
In capturing its 16th triumph in its last 17 matches, Clear Springs also snapped Pearland’s 19-match win streak as the Lady Oilers ended at 35-13.
Each team fashioned five-point runs in the opening set before it reached 25-25. Payton Cleboski of Clear Springs then tipped over a point and Azoria Davis served an ace in a 27-25 decision.
In the second set, the Lady Chargers used a 8-4 burst early and fended off a 7-2 counter-run late by the Lady Oilers.
Pearland then found a rhythm at the net and took advantage of unforced Clear Springs errors to dominate the third set and hold the edge in the fourth as Madelyn Whitehead and Rachelle Reed combined for 14 kills at the net.
Holding all of the momentum heading to the final set, the Lady Oilers broke out to a 6-4 lead before the Chargers answered with a 7-1 burst as Jordan Eager and Allie Koegel served strong during the run.
A kill by Cleboski, two more by Ashley Richardson, and a double-team block by Andrea Colocado and Ansley Rinard ended the match for Clear Springs.
Richardson finished with 18 kills, Rinard added 14, while Carissa Young and Cleboski contributed 11 apiece. Abby Fuller (20) Richardson (16) combined for 36 digs, while Morgen Durgens and Richardson teamed for 58 assists.
“My hitters really did a great job of putting the ball away in that fifth set,” McClellen said. “My setters were able to run a little more options, and we had some splits in the block we were able to take advantage of.
“I have such confidence in this group of girls,” she added. “And confidence in all my players on the bench … we just have to continue to play with that confidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.