BRENHAM
Santa Fe ace pitcher Rome Shubert continued to be his dynamic self and his defense continued to make great plays, as the Indians stunned the No. 1 state-ranked Georgetown Eagles with a 6-1 win in Game 1 of their best-of-three Region III-5A semifinal playoff series Thursday at Blinn College.
“It was a fantastic job by Shubert again; I can’t enough about that kid,” Santa Fe head coach Ronnie Wulf said. “Defensively, I thought we played really good again.”
The series will now shift to Nutrabolt Stadium in Bryan, with Game 2 set for a 7 p.m. start Friday.
“We’ve got to go into it tomorrow the same way,” Wulf said. “We’ve got to be more focused and just execute tomorrow.”
Santa Fe got on the scoreboard first with a big three-run bottom of the third that eventually chased Georgetown starting pitcher Christian Murphy from the game. The Eagles would go on to use five different pitchers in the game.
Landon Thompson led off the frame with a single, and after a strikeout, raced all the way home from first base on an RBI double clobbered deep into the right-center field gap by Dalton Stevens.
After Albert Garza walked and a fly out to right field moved Stevens to third, Grant Pfaff punched an RBI single to shallow center field, and then Rome Shubert blooped an RBI double just inside the right field foul stripe for the 3-0 lead.
The Indians added two runs to their lead in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the bottom of the sixth, helped by some shakiness in the field from Georgetown.
Stevens led off the fifth by getting hit by a pitch, reached second base on an errant pickoff throw attempt, raced to third on a passed ball, and then scored on an error as the Eagles were fielding a dropped swinging third strike. McDonald ran all the way to third on the error, and a balk sent him home for the 5-0 advantage.
In the sixth, Thompson led off by reaching on an error, moved to second after Billy Parker drew a walk, stole third base and scored on an RBI grounder smacked by Stevens.
Georgetown didn’t build a major threat to Santa Fe until a leadoff error and back-to-back one-out walks loaded the bases. A groundout scored the Eagles’ lone run of the game but a second groundout ended the contest.
While the Indians did commit two errors in the game, the defense continued to make spectacular plays, which included a diving stab by second baseman Gregory Adams on a hard liner in the top of the first, Thompson covering a lot of ground to chase down a deep fly ball in center field in the top of the sixth, and an incredible stop and throw at third base from Pfaff in the top of the sixth.
“To me, you’re going to make a few mistakes — you just can’t make a bunch,” Wulf said. “They’re just playing great defense and that’s a really big part of it.”
The loss was just the third all season and the first of the postseason for the No. 1-ranked Eagles. Santa Fe’s six runs were double that of the most a team has scored in a game against Georgetown in this year’s playoffs. Before Thursday’s game, the Eagles had scored no fewer than four runs in a playoff game, and they been averaging more than eight runs a game in the postseason.
Shubert held that mighty offense to only two hits, two walks and one unearned run in 6.1 innings pitched and struck out seven batters. In the batter’s box, Shubert also recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
