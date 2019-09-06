LEAGUE CITY
Forget the 49 points, including 42 straight. Don’t be consumed by 458 offensive yards, accomplished with relative ease.
Knights head coach Zach Head wanted to talk defense after his Clear Falls squad put a 49-7 spanking on Texas City in a non-district football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
“It starts with our defense. That’s an area where we knew we had to improve quite a bit and I could not be more proud of coach (Destry) Cope, our defensive staff, the players,” Head said after his team improved to 2-0 for the first time in program history. “We’ve got some guys on that side of the ball who may be their first preference is to be on offense, but they were unselfish, they bought into what we needed them to do.”
And what the Knights’ defense did was smother the Stingrees’ ground game. Texas City managed just 116 yards on the ground while quarterback Brayden Torres was just 2-for-9 for 43 yards.
Senior lineman Ayann Tiam spearheaded a ferocious interior push which took the life out of the Stings. After Corday Williams’ touchdown run tied the game at 7-7 early in the first quarter, the Knights dominated the rest of the way.
Leland Surovik, Texas City's head coach, didn’t like what he saw.
“The biggest thing tonight was we showed up with no emotion. It was a practice,” said Surovik, who watched his team fall to 0-2. “Clear Falls is a good team and they’re explosive. A lot of good players. We played flat, they played a heck of a game.
“It told our kids we have to find our own mojo," Surovik added. "We played hard last week, we fought through the entire game and this week, we came out here and played the game. It’s frustrating. And I’m not saying the kids don’t want to win. That has nothing to do with it. You can’t play flat. We’ll get it right, I promise.”
Through two starts, Clear Falls certainly has its offense on the right track.
Gavin Esquivel, the Knights’ talented quarterback, threw three TD passes to a trio of receivers — Dan Dishman, Luke Vidal and Brandon Howard — while completing 16 of 22 for 177. Quinn Bowen and Hilton Koch help keep Texas City's defense off-balance by combining for 200 rushing yards, including a 60-yard scoring dash by Bowen to open the game.
“We talked about being great in all three phases … we wanted to play a complete game,” Head said. “We felt last week we had South Houston on the ropes and we let them off the hook. (Esquivel) made good decisions and was sharp overall. He has such a command of the offense and is such a good leader.”
