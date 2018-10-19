HOUSTON
Practice finally paid off for the La Marque Cougars, although Mother Nature wouldn’t let them savor all 48 minutes of it.
The Coogs only needed a half to dismiss Houston Scarborough, 42-0, on Friday night in a game that was stopped before the beginning of the third quarter because of lightning and heavy rain that ran through Delmar Stadium. The win was the first this season for La Marque (1-6, 1-1 in District 12-4A-II) and the first for head coach Shone Evans.
“These kids won this on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Evans. “It’s hard to be motivated at 0-6, but these kids are La Marque bred. They want to be good and they have continued working harder and pushing each other to succeed.”
Perry Preston scored twice while Landon Garner, Kobe Gatson, DaMarcus Nelson and Norvan Saldana each scored on runs as La Marque scored 21 points in the first quarter and added 21 more in the second, easily a season-high for a team that had come into the game with only 53 points scored.
Friday also snapped a seven-game losing streak for the program that dated back to their area round loss to Franklin last season. It was the school’s longest skid since the 1958 team lost their last seven games of the year.
“It’s good to see them finally get a taste of victory,” said Evans. “We’ll keep improving because we know there is still a lot for us to play for. “We still feel like we can reach the playoffs, and we’ll keep pushing ourselves as players and coaches in order to achieve that goal.”
The Cougars will look for a second straight district win next Friday when Houston Washington visits Etheredge Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff. It will also be homecoming for La Marque.
