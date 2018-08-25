From the editor
While everyone should be excited for a new high school football season, it will hold special significance for the Santa Fe Indians, who look to rally the community just more than three months after the tragic, deadly shooting at the high school.
So, this year’s Galveston County Football Preview magazine cover story is dedicated to Santa Fe — to the victims killed and wounded on that dark May 18 morning and to the affected members of the community. Here’s to hoping the Friday night lights can bring a little brightness back to Santa Fe.
James LaCombe Sports Editor
