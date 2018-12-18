FRIENDSWOOD
Do not let the final score fool you. Texas City’s 62-52 victory over Friendswood Tuesday night was nowhere near that close.
The Stings’ hawking defense ran the Mustangs off the court in the middle two periods of their District 22-5A opener, and Friendswood never found a groove on its home floor.
After the Mustangs forged a 12-7 lead after one quarter, Texas City ripped off 11 unanswered points to open the second period and outscored Friendswood 38-11 in the middle 16 minutes, running the lead up to 45-20 at one point.
“I just thought we started rebounding. In the first quarter, they missed a couple of shots, we got the rebounds, and it kind of exploded,” said Texas City coach Chris Mason, whose team improved to 12-5 overall. “We’ve had games where we’ve hit a lot of 3s, but we’re so small, so we just want to cause a lot of disruption. We knew if we were able to get in the passing lanes, get two or three steals, they’ll get out of what they’re doing.”
Caleb Marburger, the Mustangs’ coach, without hesitation, concurred.
“We’ve had some trouble these last couple of weeks in those middle two frames. We’ve had some turnover issues, some engagement issues,” Marburger said. “Guys not making plays with the ball when they’re in good position, making some terrible decisions, and we continued that tonight.”
Entering the second quarter, Texas City scored 11 straight points using an array of buckets — driving lay-ins, long 3-pointers and strong inside moves — as Friendswood struggled at its defensive end. Phillip McDaniel, Caden McKenzie, Leon Joubert, T.J. Fountain and Nairobi Watson II fanned the flames as the Stings hit stride in the second period.
McKenzie led TC with nine points, Fountain added eight, and Joubert and Watson kicked in seven apiece.
Texas City forced 13 turnovers in the middle quarters — 22 in all — and didn’t allow a Friendswood field goal from late in the first period until the 6:10 mark of the third.
“One of my assistants in a scrimmage yesterday said until you see it, you don’t know how fast they play,” Mason said of his squad, which missed 14 of 17 first-half free throws. “I thought our quickness and anticipation hurt them a bit.”
Thomas Hamre topped Friendswood with nine points and Cole Kelly added eight points and eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.