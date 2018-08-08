Galveston County team tennis will have a new look for the next two years.
With Friendswood dropping back to Class 5A, that could also mean two potential district champions for the locals.
The Mustangs, however, enter the fall season a tad more optimistic about their odds of winning it all than that of their former 24-6A colleagues at Clear Creek, which reluctantly relinquished its district dominance to rival Clear Lake last year.
“We expect to do extremely well in our district matches and have an excellent chance to advance deep into the playoffs,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said, looking ahead to the Mustangs’ 23-5A opener against Crosby on Sept. 11.
But first things first, and that is an opening home matchup with Pasadena Dobie on Friday, starting at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the team’s 48-hour tennis marathon, weather permitting.
“We will be returning most of our players from last year’s lineup,” Cook said. “Out of all of our girls, we graduated only one player (Emily King).”
Noticeably gone from the boys’ side of the court is Friendswood’s former No. 1 player, Ethan Bui, but the Mustangs’ Race Haas will capably take over that top spot, Cook said.
“Race is ready to assume his new role with the team,” Cook said of Haas.
Meanwhile, other key returnees for the boys include Noah Smistad, Kiertan Patel and Adric Christensen.
As for the girls, Friendswood has its top four players back from the 2017-18 season — Quinn Radtke, Maura Mitchell, Nina Gonzalez and Mia Gonzalez, in that order.
“Nina and Mia missed some time last fall to injuries, so in many ways, we look to be relatively stronger in our girls lineup than where we left off,” Cook said.
“We aren’t sure who will complete the girls’ starting lineup yet, but we are optimistic about the girls who are returning, and the competition they will have with the younger players moving up from the junior varsity and our strong freshmen team from last year.”
While Clear Creek is off the Mustangs’ district schedule, it is still an opponent to deal with come Sept. 7 when Friendswood plays host to the Wildcats.
“Similar to last year on the girls’ side, we will have a lot of new faces on the boys’ side coming into this season,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “We lost three of our top four starting boys.
“We do have some veteran leadership on the boys, as we will have close to eight seniors competing for those top spots in the lineup.”
Heading Clear Creek’s boys list is one half of last year’s state doubles runners-up, Carter Crookston, along with Brice Farine, who shined as a freshman last year.
“I am expecting Brice to step up and play some big matches,” Geise said.
The Wildcats also return veteran Alejandra Lopez, as well as two up-and-comers, Reagan Canales and Clarissa Valcoviak.
A welcomed addition to the the girls lineup is freshman Mary Tacorda, who “is already making noise as a young rising star in the program,” Geise said. “We look forward to seeing what Mary brings this fall.”
Clear Creek begins its season Tuesday at Pearland Dawson, starting at 3:30 p.m., then travels to Dobie on Aug. 17 for a 9 a.m. match.
Nearby, Christopher Reyes is entering his fourth season as the Dickinson Gators’ head tennis boss.
“I am proud of this program and how our school and district has supported us,” Reyes said. “We will have over 60 athletes in the program this fall, when we only had 12 when I started here.”
Key players for the Gators will be the boys’ Reese Ragland and John Cazzel Turnley, and the girls’ Cecilia Chong and John’Na Baldwin.
“Cecilia is a multi-sport athlete, splitting her time between basketball and tennis,” Reyes said of Chong. “She won district singles last year for freshmen, and should be the No. 1 girl on the varsity ladder this fall. That is the first time we have won a district tournament in a number of years.
“Our program is on the rise, and we are looking forward to competing this fall.”
Dickinson opens its season at Ball High’s first Jacob Hinkle Memorial Tournament in Galveston on Aug. 17-18.
The county schools also will have two new coaches in the fold — Adam Kent at Clear Falls and Deron Trevino at Texas City.
