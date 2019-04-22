HOUSTON
Boosted by key plays both in the field and at the plate from left fielder Ava Edwards, the Clear Creek Wildcats nipped the Clear Falls Knights, 3-2, in a playoff seeding tiebreaker game played Monday at Clear Lake High School.
“Ava Edwards had a great game,” Clear Creek head coach Andrea Cash said. “In the last couple games she’s come through, and she’s played some solid defense.”
With the win, Clear Creek will enter the postseason as District 24-6A’s runner-up, and will face District 23-6A third-place finisher Richmond George Ranch. Clear Falls falls to No. 3 in district and will be matched up with 23-6A runner-up Pearland Dawson. Times, dates and locations for each series are yet to be finalized as of press time.
“I’m super-proud of the fight that they gave tonight,” Clear Falls head coach Kimberly Wood said. “We executed things beautifully, just not as many things as beautifully as they did.”
With both starting pitchers — Meagan Lee for the Wildcats and Payton Bean for the Knights — dealing in the circle, the game remained scoreless until Clear Falls scratched a run on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning to take a 1-0 lead.
Designated hitter Paige Pascale led off the frame, and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt from second baseman Abby McEntire. Shortstop Erica Riley knocked a single and advanced to second on the relay throw to put two runners in scoring position, and center fielder Destinee Smith reached base safely on a run-scoring suicide squeeze bunt play.
Clear Creek responded right away in the bottom of the fifth, scoring all three of its runs in the game on a two-out rally.
After shortstop Brianna Aranzeta walked to extend the inning, center fielder Pam Richardson singled and first baseman Cecilia Huff was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Catcher Madison Petrella was clipped by a pitch to force the game-tying run home, and Edwards followed with a go-ahead RBI single. Right fielder Adri Aranzeta added what would be a key insurance run with an RBI single.
“(Bean) threw a lot of rise, so I tended to stay down low — low is good for my zone,” Edwards said. “So, I just found it, and I just drove it up the middle, executed for my team.”
Clear Falls fought back with a run in what was a somewhat wild top of the sixth.
Bean led off the inning with a bloop single dropped into shallow left field, and then a bunt popped up by right fielder Kylie Denaro managed to elude a pair of diving Clear Creek defenders for a single. A fielder’s choice out at third base and an error on the throw to first put runners in scoring position, and then Pascale dropped a hit into left field to drive in the run.
“We scored first, we came back and answered back, it just so happened that they were on top in the end,” Wood said. “But, nobody can say that anybody let up.”
But, Edwards made a heads-up play in the outfield, throwing out the runner at second for a big second out, allowing Lee to douse the Knights’ rally with a strikeout.
“I had to make sure my throw was solid and clean, and we ended up getting two outs,” Edwards said.
Edwards also made an impressive sprint to chase down a fly ball for the final out of the game in the top of the seventh.
“My heart was beating so fast when I made that one catch over there,” Edwards said.
In her complete-game win, Lee finished with a final pitching line of seven innings, six hits, two runs (one earned), two walks and eight strikeouts.
Edwards (2-for-3, one RBI) and Adri Aranzeta (2-for-3, one RBI) each had multi-hit games for Clear Creek.
Riley reached base in all four of her at-bats on two singles and two errors for Clear Falls.
