Over the weekend, teams from Texas City and Ball High competed in the District 25-5A swim meet, with the Stings qualifying five individuals and three relay teams, and the Tors sending three individuals and four relay teams to the regional competition.
The top six finishers at the district meet earn a trip to regionals. Qualifiers from each team are as follows.
TEXAS CITY
Samantha Mounts, second place, girls 200-yard individual medley (3:33.19); Mason White, fourth place, boys 100-yard freestyle (59.58) and fifth place, boys 200-yard individual medley (2:40.98); boys 200-yard medley relay team (Adam McIntrye, Aaron Haralson, Mason White, Nicholas Lucero), fourth place (2:17.70); Kyndra Pitts, fifth place, 100-yard butterfly (1:58.02); girls 200-yard freestyle relay team (Samantha Mounts, Emily Olivo, Adia Martinez, Kyndra Pitts), fifth place (1:55.97); boys 200-yard freestyle relay team (Mason White, Aaron Haralson, Adam McIntrye, Nicholas Lucero), fifth place (1:55.97); Adam McIntrye, sixth place, 100-yard backstroke (1:28.67)
BALL HIGH
Girls 200-yard medley relay team (Norixa Perez, Sydney Rawls, Natalie Morales, Eileen Fuentes), second place (2:58.01); boys 200-yard medley relay team (Asher Bylthe, Oliver Gault, Ulises Garcia, Christof Gault), third place (2:11.35); girls 200-yard freestyle relay team (Norixa Perez, Natalie Morales, Eileen Fuentes, Sydney Rawls), fourth place (2:27.38); boys 200-yard freestyle relay team (Owen Earl, Ulises Garcia, Asher Bylthe, Oliver Gault), fourth place (1:53.81); Natalie Morales, fifth place, girls 100-yard backstroke (1:39.28); Asher Bylthe, fifth place, boys 100-yard backstroke (1:21.87); Oliver Gault, sixth place, boys 50-yard freestyle (27.12)
