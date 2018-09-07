SANTA FE
The combination of Santa Fe quarterback Nathan Kruger and receiver Austin Lamb produced 184 yards and two touchdowns and set up the Indians with a 19-7 lead with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter, but failed execution on special teams by Santa Fe and clutch plays by Tomball led the Cougars to a come-from-behind win, 20-19, Friday night at Joe Raitano Field.
The Indians led 19-7 with under 10 minutes left to play and were grinding the clock out on a 7-plus-minute drive, when they were stalled at the 13-yard line.
The Indians missed their fourth field goal of the game (including two point-after tries), giving the ball back to Tomball.
On the very next play Tomball receiver JayRis Smith caught the Santa Fe secondary —and the entire stadium — napping when he blew past the defense and caught a bomb from quarterback Hunter Dunn, for an 80-yard touchdown, and with the extra point, the Indians’ lead was cut to 19-14 with 7:54 left in the game.
Santa Fe got the ball back and chugged its way downfield, again draining the game clock, when attempted back-to-back passes, resulting in clock stopping incompletions, gave the ball back to Tomball with plenty of time left.
With 3:41 remaining, the Cougars methodically marched downfield and Dunn ran the ball into the end zone on a third-and-goal play, giving the Cougars a 20-19 lead, after a blocked extra point kick.
In the second quarter, just seconds after having a 29-yard field goal by freshman Noe Rico blocked, Santa Fe took the ball back from Tomball, picking off a pass Dunn and returning in a short distance to the 11-yard line.
Santa Fe didn’t take long to put the ball in the end zone on the short field, as Kruger found sophomore Tristian Cundiff in the flat, and he tip-toed down the sideline for the game’s first touchdown.
Rico added the extra point and the Indians led 7-0 with 10:58 remaining in the second quarter.
Later in the half, the Indians were turned away after 13 play, 73-yard drive, totaling 5 minutes and 14 seconds fell flat at the Tomball 22-yard line.
Tomball junior running back Ja’Kobi Holland, who totaled 103 total yards in the first half, sliced and diced his way into the end zone after Dunn found in him the flat from 26 yards out.
Tomball kicker Austin Austin’s point after tied the game at 7-7, with 11.2 seconds remaining in the first half.
Kruger scored again, again finding Lamb from 21 yards out, after completing a pass of 43 yards to Lamb the play before, to put the Indians up 19-7, with 7:19 left in the 3rd quarter.
The Indians, now 0-2, will look to bounce back at Brazoswood, 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.