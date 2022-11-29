LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights knew they were facing a tough, physical opponent in the Deer Park Deer, but they proved to be up to the challenge Tuesday night at home, coming away with a solid 64-54 win.
“I told my guys that we have to be aggressive from the very beginning, play through a lot of contact and keep our heads all night,” Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton said. “We had some tough times, but that’s a really good team that’s well coached. I feel like it was a really good feather in our cap tonight that we figured out a way to persevere.”
After a closely contested first half, the Knights began to cushion their lead with a strong third quarter, which began with consecutive 3-pointers made by Javon Murray and Josh Moore for a 32-23 lead.
“We noticed some things in their defensive scheme where they were putting two on the ball when we came off of ball screens and when we threw it inside,” Shelton said. “So, we felt like as long as we could get the ball out of those traps, we would have three-on-two or four-on-three advantages, and our guys just had to knock down some shots, and we were fortunate tonight.”
Trailing by as much as 39-25 in the third frame, Deer Park's Isaiah Aguirre knocked down a 3-pointer at the end of the period to cut Clear Falls’ advantage to 43-33 going into the fourth quarter.
A steal turned layup by Evan Goodson got the Deer to within single digits at 48-40 at the 6:28 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Knights came through with a 12-3 run capped by a 3-pointer from Moore to essentially put the game on ice with a game-high 60-43 lead with 2:47 remaining in the contest.
Deer Park jumped out to an 8-4 lead to start the game, but Clear Falls ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run sparked by consecutive 3-pointers from Orlando Horton Jr. and Keyne Yzquierdo and punctuated emphatically with an and-1 converted by Moore.
The teams traded the lead four times in the second quarter, but an 8-2 run gave the Knights a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. A Goodson steal and layup beat the second-quarter buzzer to set the score at 26-23 in Clear Falls’ favor going into the halftime break.
Leading the Knights were Horton (20 points, six rebounds), Moore (18 points, seven rebounds), Corey Kelly (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Murray (nine points, six rebounds).
Top performers for the Deer were Malachi Martinez-Miller (13 points), Ryan Clemons (11 points) and Joshua Anderson (10 points).
Clear Falls will be back in action Thursday through Saturday as co-hosts of the Carlisle-Krueger Classic. Thursday, the Knights have pool play on their home floor with scheduled games against Ball High at noon and Fort Bend Bush at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got to figure out our defensive identity, and I think we’re getting close,” Shelton said. “On offense, we’ve got to figure out how to score in tight spots, but we’re slowly but surely getting there. About 30 to 40 percent of our team came off the football field just a couple weeks ago, so we’re just trying to build our team identity day by day.”
