LEAGUE CITY
The Bay Area Christian Broncos gave their home fans the gift of an undefeated district championship season Friday night, as they dispatched of Houston Lutheran North by the score of 41-14.
The Broncos (7-3, 5-0 in district) will get at least one more home game, as they host their first-round TAPPS playoff game next Friday against Schertz John Paul II. Kickoff time is yet to be determined.
Decapprio Selexman led Bay Area Christian’s triple threat running attack with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Christian McDonough added 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns of his own — one of which came on a 37-yard touchdown reception from Jackson Collins. Matthew Merritt had 72 rushing yards and a TD.
McDonough also was the Broncos’ leader in tackles with five, while Ethan Grumbles had himself a night to remember on the defensive side of the ball. Along with his four tackles, Grumbles rumbled for an 80-yard pick-6 touchdown and had two fumble recoveries.
