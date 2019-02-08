LA MARQUE
La Marque Cougars head coach Kevin Wilcox had a sinking feeling seeing Bay City linger despite a hefty first-half deficit — especially knowing the caliber of player that his cousin, Blackcats sharpshooter Anthony Perry, is.
Perry led a barrage of Bay City second-half 3-pointers that saw the Blackcats trim a 17-point deficit all the way down to one, but La Marque made big plays late to come away with a 67-59 win in Friday night’s home game.
“Last time, he didn’t do so well against us, but this time he came with his A-game,” Wilcox said of Perry. “When you let somebody linger around, linger around, linger around, that’s what happens. We took too many 3-pointers down the stretch. When we have the lead, we’re supposed to be taking 2s. We were trying to match him, when you can’t match him. He’s a streaky shooter.
“Ultimately, I thought we had the better team and, at the end of the day, were going to persevere,” Wilcox added.
After a Perry drive to the bucket cut the Cougars’ lead to 56-54 at the 1:44 mark of the fourth quarter, La Marque’s Jordan Ivy-Curry sent a pretty pass to Willie Johns, who finished down low to restore a four-point lead.
With Bay City still trailing 58-56 with 33.5 seconds remaining and forced to foul, Ivy-Curry sank both free throws of a one-and-one, but a 3-pointer from Ke’Vaughn Gaskin on the other end got the Blackcats to within 60-59 with 21.4 seconds to go. La Marque got two more clutch free throws, this time from Edward Robinson, and then sealed the game by making a huge play on defense.
Off a trap in the backcourt, Ivy-Curry deflected a pass attempt, which was scooped up by David Owens. Owens’ layup to seal the game fell short, but Ivy-Curry was there to clean up on the offensive glass, putting in the game-sealing lay-in while being fouled.
Ivy-Curry missed the and-1 free throw, but after a scramble for the rebound, found himself with the ball and put an exclamation point on the game by swishing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
In a preview of things to come, Perry hit two 3-pointers to help Bay City get out to a 6-4 lead in the game. The Coogs rattled off an 8-1 run, though, to get a 12-7 lead, and finished the first quarter ahead, 16-11.
A 3-pointer from Bay City’s Marcus Edwards tied the game 18-18 2:03 into the second quarter, but La Marque’s Justin Murray Jr. answered with a 3-pointer that ignited a key 11-0 run for the Coogs.
An offensive rebound and put-back by Dayton Robinson ended the La Marque run, but the Cougars scored eight more unanswered points after that for a commanding 37-20 lead.
Trailing 37-23 at halftime, the Blackcats hit a whopping six 3-pointers (five from Perry) in the third quarter — which accounted for all but two of their points in the period — to take chunks out of La Marque’s lead. Perry’s final 3-pointer of the third quarter pulled Bay City to within 46-41 at the 2:36 mark of the period, and the Cougars led 52-43 at the end of the third frame, setting up the exciting fourth-quarter finish.
Ten different players scored at least two points for La Marque, led by Ivy-Curry with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Robinson with 18 points. Johns added nine points and eight rebounds, and Anthony Williams had six points and eight rebounds.
Perry poured in a game-high 31 points and had six rebounds to lead Bay City. T.J. Roberson chipped in seven points and had a team-best eight rebounds. Sparked by 8-for-10 3-point shooting by Perry, Bay City was 11-for-22 from beyond the arc, overall.
The win puts the Cougars (6-2 in District 24-4A) in position to win the district title. First, they must take care of business 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against West Columbia in the regular season finale.
