GALVESTON
Buoyed by strong team chemistry, the Ball High Lady Tors will look to put together more complete matches and put together enough district wins to earn just the second playoff trip in the volleyball program’s history.
“I have six returning members, and one of the things I really like is that these girls spend time together off the court, as well — whether it’s playing volleyball or just hanging out or the classes they take together,” Ball High head coach Michelle Profitt said. “They click well together, so I think team chemistry is definitely going to be one of the positive aspects this year.
“They’re just a great group, and they have a lot of positive energy when they’re out here on the court, even when it’s just open gym,” Profitt said. “I’m hoping for a really good season with them.”
Senior outside hitter Logan Kelly (an all-district second-team selection last season), senior setter Caroline Baze and sophomore libero Sara Gabriel (an all-district honorable mention last season) are returning starters and will be the core of this season’s team.
The challenge for the Lady Tors is replacing the wealth of hitting talent lost with the graduation of last season’s seniors Britaney Shaw, Nicole Springer, Tori Mallard and Lexie LaForte.
“We had a lot of powerful hitters, so I’m going to be looking for some underclassmen to step into those roles,” Profitt said. “I’m still trying to figure out ways to make all the puzzle pieces fit together. I’ve definitely got a few options, and there’s still a little planning left to do.”
Ball High will hope for a return to the postseason after the 2016 team became the first in program history to accomplish that feat. To do that, the Lady Tors will have to improve on the 4-10 district record posted last season.
“We’ve got a lot of challenges, so we’re just going to take it one step at a time,” Profitt said. “I think after that playoff run that we made in 2016, every team since then has said, ‘We want to go back to the playoffs; we want to go back to the playoffs.’ But, you’ve got to win your district games before you get a chance at the playoffs.”
The path to the playoffs won’t be easy in District 22-5A, as defending district champion Friendswood will enter the year as one of the top-ranked Class 5A teams in the state, while last year’s runner-up Santa Fe and Goose Creek Memorial will bring solid teams to the court.
“It’s going to be a tough district again,” Profitt said. “I know that in the years past, we’ve had a lot of positives and a lot of great things working for us, and we just couldn’t seem to finish the crucial game and play the whole way though. So, I think that’s going to be a team goal this year — going start to finish, instead of starting strong and then fizzling out or waiting to get started.”
The Lady Tors open their regular season 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Fort Bend Dulles, and they won’t have their home opener until 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 against Alief Hastings.
