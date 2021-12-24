Clear Springs’ Emma King, 4, celebrates with teammate Ashley Walker after scoring during the sixth inning of the second game of a regional final playoff series against Deer Park at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Friendswood assistant baseball coach Brian Mavus hugs catcher Dylan Maxcey after the Mustangs’ season-ending loss in the second game of a UIL Regional Final series against Barbers Hill at Schroeder Park in Houston on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight stands with his team for the national anthem before their home matchup with Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Noah Thomas makes a leaping grab against Brazoswood’s Croix Rivera for first-down yardage during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Merle Lidstone watches the Ball High Tors play Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Lidstone bought his first pair of season tickets in 1952 and has been a fixture at the Tors games ever since.
Texas City running back Caleb Bell heads to the end zone on a carry in the second quarter against the Santa Fe Indians at Joe Raitano Field in Santa Fe on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Clear Creek’s Reaghan Thompson spikes the ball over Clear Falls’ Brittney Daphnis during the first set at Clear Creek High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
The year 2021 saw the havoc that the COVID-19 pandemic caused on sports schedules to eventually recede and some normality returned to the sports world — even though the virus and its various variants persists into 2022.
With all that said, let’s look back on the highlights of the year that was 2021 on the Galveston County sports scene.
