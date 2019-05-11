CROSBY
Dickinson was able to shake off a slow start to defeat Pasadena Dobie, 5-2, in the decisive Game 3 of their Region III-6A area baseball series at Crosby High School.
After a leadoff single by Christian Cleckly and a walk to Jeffery Mercado, a passed ball and an error allowed Cleckly to score the game’s first run for Dobie.
Daniel Garza then started the bottom of the second with a single to center and advanced two bases on two consecutive ground outs.
A dropped third strike passed ball allowed Garza to scamper home giving the Longhorns a 2-0 lead.
Dickinson was able to capitalize on three Dobie errors to tie the game in the top of the third that began with a Lino Nunez leadoff single, a sacrifice bunt by Terry Stenson, and Landon Roque reached on an error, allowing Nunez to reach third.
After a line-out by Guy Garibay, an error followed allowing Nunez to score and Roque to advance to second.
Daniel Bell followed with a single, allowing Roque to move to third and Roque was then able to score the go-ahead run for the Gators on the third error during a hard hit ball to third from Nathan Ingram.
The Gators were able to score insurance runs with two outs in the fifth and seventh innings thanks to Tyler Reistetter’s legs.
After Reistetter reached on a one-out, four-pitch walk and stole second, Korey Cooper then worked a key nine-pitch two-out walk. Lino Nunez then greeted the new Dobie pitcher by smacking the first pitch to center for an RBI single.
Reistetter once again reached first with one out, this time with a line-drive single to center and advanced to second on a Miguel Ortiz ground out. Cooper then drove Reistetter home by connecting on a run-scoring single to left.
In a gritty start for Connor Greer, only three Longhorns reached first base (one was picked off to end the third) after the second inning. That run included Greer retiring eight consecutive batters before giving up a one-out single by pinch hitter Lorenzo Mendez in the bottom of the seventh.
After Greer was able to retire the next batter on a fly out, Jacob Butler notched the save by striking out the final Longhorn swinging on the seventh pitch.
Game highs for the Gators included two walks for Reistetter and Cooper, two hits for Nunez, and two runs Reistetter.
Connor Greer's final pitching line was 6.2 innings, four hits, no earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts.
Dickinson will be looking to carry over the momentum after winning two straight elimination games against Dobie as the Gators tangle with a tough Kingwood squad in the Region III-6A regional quarterfinals that will commence next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.