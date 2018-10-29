The District 12-5A-II executive committee on Monday ruled that Port Neches-Groves's football team must forfeit its 48-45 win on Oct. 12 over Crosby because of a violation of a competition rule that bans recording devices from the press box or sidelines during a game.

The decision comes as a proverbial life preserver to Crosby, which had lost its last three and was seeing its playoff hopes sinking. The forfeit flips the Cougars' district record from 2-3 to 3-2, putting them from on the outside looking in for a playoff spot to right back in the mix.

With two games remaining, Crosby is now tied with Santa Fe for the district's fourth and final playoff spot. Courtesy of its head-to-head victory over Crosby, Santa Fe would hold the tiebreaker should the teams finish the season tied in the standings.

While PN-G could appeal the ruling to the state executive committee, the decision does little to affect its standings in the district. Should PN-G (now 4-1 in district) win its final two games against Barbers Hill (4-1) and Nederland (5-0), it will still be district champion, despite the forfeit.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Sports Editor

