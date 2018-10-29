HOUSTON
Clear Creek surprised favored Pearland Dawson early, but the Lady Eagles’ barrage eventually became too much as they knocked the Wildcats out of the playoffs in the bi-district round with a 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 on Monday at Clear Lake High School.
“They have a lot of weapons over there, and they had a lot of kids graduate last year, but I would say last year, they had the best sub-varsity teams I saw anywhere,” Clear Creek head coach Scott Simonds said. “They have a lot of talent in the program, in general. When they’re graduating, they’re reloading.”
In a tight, back-and-forth first set that featured seven lead changes and 11 ties, a late scoring spurt helped Clear Creek take a 1-0 lead in the match. Trailing 18-19, the Wildcats reeled off five unanswered points courtesy of a Dawson hitting error, two Allie Garland kills, a Sydney Chauvin ace and a Madison Cole kill to take control of the set.
The Wildcats nearly pulled off some more magic in the second set despite digging themselves a 0-6 hole to begin the frame. With Dawson leading 13-9, Clear Creek went on a 6-0 run fueled by three kills by Riley Brantley. However, with the score tied 20-20, consecutive of Wildcats errors helped Dawson end the set with five straight points.
“I did think we surprised them a bit in the beginning, and I was hoping that would continue in the second set, but that didn’t quite happen,” Simonds said. “We really needed to win that one. And then in games 3 and 4, they were just lights out. We just couldn’t stop their attack.”
The Lady Eagles never trailed in the third set. A kill and block from Garland got Clear Creek off to a 2-0 lead in the fourth set, but Dawson responded with three straight points. Tied 4-4, the Lady Eagles out-paced the Wildcats, 12-5, to take control of the set and the match.
Leaders for the Wildcats in the match were Garland (22 kills, 4.5 blocks), Brantley (17 kills), Spencer Plato (44 assists, 12 digs) and Miranda Phelps (15 digs).
The postseason appearance extends Clear Creek’s playoff streak to 18 consecutive years, and Monday’s first-round exit was the program’s first since 2013. The Wildcats graduate five seniors, including three key starters — Garland, Brantley and Phelps.
“I’m proud of the kids’ effort tonight, and all season,” Simonds said. “There were some ups and some downs this season. There were times where we could’ve just packed it in. … But, I really feel like our seniors — and particularly our captains, Allie Garland and Riley Brantley — really kept the team together.”
