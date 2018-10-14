Week 8 will bring two of the most anticipated games on the Galveston County football calendar — one a likely de facto district championship match, and the other an emotional affair long circled on the schedule.
WEEK 7 OBSERVATIONS
• Establishing the run: Ahead of their District 24-6A showdown with the Clear Springs Chargers, the Dickinson Gators utilized their Week 7 game against Clear Falls to show that they’re just as dangerous on the ground as they are through the air with their highly talented core of receivers.
Dickinson tallied a whopping 511 yards of offense against the Knights, with 389 of those coming on the ground. Lead running back Jordan Green (163 yards) and quarterback Mike Welch (147 yards) combined for 310 yards just on their own, and Welch accounted for five touchdowns in the game (three rushing, two passing).
WEEK 8 GAMES TO WATCH
• Clear Springs at Dickinson: At about the midway point of the district schedule, the Clear Springs Chargers (3-3, 2-0 in district) and Dickinson Gators (7-0, 3-0) have established themselves as the top dogs in 24-6A, and this week’s game will show which team is the better of the two and which team will likely end the regular season as district champion.
Both offenses can move the chains through both the pass and the run. Dickinson’s offensive leaders include quarterback Mike Welch, running back Jordan Green, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and receiver Darryl Harris. Clear Springs’ attack is helmed by quarterback Garrett Rooker, running back Todd Hudson II and receiver Isaiah Bibb.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
• Crosby at Santa Fe: It’ll be an emotionally charged game and one that Santa Fe’s team leaders have had circled on their calendar, as the Indians (3-3, 2-1 in district) host the Crosby Cougars (5-1, 2-1) on Friday. Santa Fe will be playing the game in memory of former teammate Chris Stone, who was one of the 10 individuals killed in the mass shooting May 18 at the high school. Friday would have been Stone’s 18th birthday.
On the field, the two teams are a contrast in styles, offensively. Santa Fe will look to move the ball down field through the air led by quarterback Nathan Kruger and receiver Austin Lamb, while Crosby’s explosive offense is a rush-heavy attack led by running backs Zach Simon and Noel Wright II. While the Cougars’ offense has averaged about 42 points per game, the defense has surrendered nearly as many points per game (35) in what could turn into a shootout.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Raitano Field.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
Fort Bend Hightower at Ball High, 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Creek vs. Clear Lake (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Clear Falls at Alvin, 7 p.m. Friday
Alvin Shadow Creek at Friendswood, 7 p.m. Friday
Rosenberg Terry at Texas City, 7 p.m. Friday
La Marque vs Houston Scarborough (Dyer Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Hempstead at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Fruitvale at High Island, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Bay Area Christian at Houston Northland Christian, 7 p.m. Friday
Beaumont Legacy Christian at O’Connell, 7 p.m. Saturday
DISTRICT GLIMPSE
• District 24-6A standings
Dickinson — 3-0
Clear Springs —2-0
Clear Creek — 2-1
Clear Lake — 1-1
Clear Brook — 1-2
Alvin — 0-2
Clear Falls — 0-3
• Last week’s results
Clear Creek 69, Alvin 14
Clear Springs 28, Clear Brook 7
Dickinson 55, Clear Falls 14
• District 10-5A-I standings
Alvin Shadow Creek — 3-0
Richmond Foster — 3-0
Angleton — 2-1
Friendswood — 2-1
Rosenberg Terry — 1-2
Fort Bend Hightower — 1-2
Ball High — 0-3
Texas City — 0-3
• Last week’s results
Angleton 27, Terry 22
Shadow Creek 59, Ball High 16
Foster 28, Friendswood 20
Hightower 24, Texas City 3
• District 12-5A-II standings
Nederland — 3-0
Port Neches-Groves — 3-0
Barbers Hill — 2-1
Crosby — 2-1
Santa Fe — 2-1
Baytown Lee — 0-3
Dayton — 0-3
Vidor — 0-3
• Last week’s results
Barbers Hill 52, Lee 49
Port Neches-Groves 48, Crosby 45
Nederland 49, Dayton 20
Santa Fe 28, Vidor 19
