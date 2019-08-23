LEAGUE CITY
Pressed against the wall, the rally ’Cats showed this week that they will claw back.
Only three days removed from rallying from an 0-2 deficit for a five-set win over one of the Houston area’s top teams, Deer Park, the Clear Creek Wildcats again found themselves on the brink of defeat against an athletic College Station side but willed themselves to a 20-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 victory Friday at Carlisle Field House.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Clear Creek head coach Scott Simonds said. “That’s another good confidence builder over a good team.”
After Clear Creek dropped the third set in disappointing fashion, leading that frame by as much as 17-12 and then later on leading it 22-18, the fourth set appeared to be going all College Station’s way.
The Wildcats won the first point of the set on a Christen Maloney kill, but the Lady Cougars went on a quick 5-1 run. Clear Creek did not regain the lead until, trailing 23-21, kills from Madison Cole and Maloney, a College Station error, and an ace from Sydney Chauvin saw the Wildcats close out the set on a 4-0 run to stun the Lady Cougars.
Following that, Clear Creek rode the wave of momentum into the deciding fifth set, racing out to a 5-1 lead, highlighted by a pair of big blocks and two Cole kills, and never looking back. College Station whittled the lead to as close as 9-7, but three unanswered points from the Wildcats after that essentially put the match on ice.
“There was definitely a time where we could’ve packed it in, and we really didn’t come back until the very end of game four there,” Simonds said. “Then, we had all the momentum going into game five.”
The teams traded flurries in the first set, as Clear Creek led by as much as 12-7, but College Station steadily chipped away at that advantage. With the Wildcats clinging to an 18-17 lead, the Lady Cougars went on a key 6-0 run, which was capped by a kill from Brielle Warren (daughter of former NFL All-Pro defensive lineman Ty Warren), to eventually take the opening frame.
The second set was almost identical to the first, with the exception being Clear Creek pushing back against the late pressure from College Station. The Wildcats led by as much as 20-15 and had what seemed to be a decisive 23-20 advantage after a Cole block found the floor to end a long rally. But, three straight points from the Lady Cougars got them back in it, and it took back-to-back kills from Maloney and Aaliyah Ellis to finally put the second set to rest and tie the match, 1-1.
A balanced attack for the Wildcats was led by Cole (14 kills), Maloney (14 kills), Chauvin (11 kills, four aces, 21 digs) and Raeghan Thompson (10 kills, four blocks, two aces). Spencer Plato was key on both ends of the floor with 50 assists and 26 digs.
It was a busy night on defense for Clear Creek, which accumulated 115 total digs in the match. Briana Zamora led that effort with 27 digs. In addition to Plato’s and Chauvin’s strong showings on defense, Kylie Luedde added 13 digs, and Sarah Watts chipped in 10 digs.
The Wildcats hit the road for their next match, which will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Katy.
ELSEWHERE
• Texas City 3, West Columbia 0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-5)
Editor’s note: See the Aug. 23 volleyball roundup at galvnews.com for more details.
