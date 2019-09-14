Now three weeks into the football season and with district play in volleyball underway, things are really starting to roll on the Galveston County high school sports scene. Here are some notes from last week and what to look forward to this week.
LAST WEEK’S OBSERVATIONS
• Defense to the rescue: While the Ball High Tors have had their struggles on offense with only two offensive touchdowns in three games, the defense has been stellar, as well as crucial to the team getting out to a 3-0 start to the season.
The Tors started the season with nine straight shutout quarters before Houston Wheatley found the end zone in the second quarter of this past week’s game. But, even that was aided by a Wheatley fumble recovery at the Tors’ 14-yard line. Wheatley added another touchdown before the half, and then Ball High pitched a shutout in the final two quarters.
A field goal late in the third quarter gave Ball High a 13-12 lead, and like in their previous wins, the Tors got a big defensive play at the end to seal the deal.
• Shining on offense: Combined with a much improved defense, the Clear Falls Knights’ offense has been nearly unstoppable as they have gotten off to a 3-0 start to their season. In their three wins, the Knights are averaging more than 50 points per game and have increased their scoring output in each successive game — including Friday’s 62-21 shellacking of Goose Creek Memorial.
Senior quarterback Gavin Esquivel was the star of the show, combining for seven of Clear Falls’ nine touchdowns. The air raid offense was in full effect, with Esquivel throwing two TD passes to Michael Ramirez (50 yards, 14 yards) in the first quarter, two TD passes to Brandon Howard (34 yards, 28 yards) in the second quarter, and a TD pass apiece to Hilton Koch (36 yards) and Adam Stevenson (35 yards) in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Esquivel found the end zone on a 4-yard run for his seventh score of the night.
Also rushing for TDs for the Knights were Quinn Bowen (1 yard) early in the first quarter, and Ramirez (4 yards) late in the fourth quarter.
WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK
• Bumping up in the standings: It’s still very early in the district season for Galveston County volleyball, but already at least two matchups with potential district title implications will be on the schedule this week.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, defending District 22-5A champion Friendswood hosts Santa Fe, arguably the biggest threat to a third consecutive district championship for the Lady Mustangs this season.
Dating back to the end of the 2016 season, Friendswood has won 32 consecutive district matches, but if a team was ever primed to snap that streak it might be the Lady Indians on Tuesday. Santa Fe brings a deep, talented and senior-laden lineup, while Friendswood has had just a few matches under its belt with its full starting lineup due to a slew of injuries.
Meanwhile in District 24-6A, two of the early-season favorites to win the district clash 6 p.m. Friday when Clear Springs travels to Clear Brook. Both teams have flashed great potential while also having their fair share of hiccups during non-district play, so it’ll be interesting to see which team is able to rise to the occasion in this contest.
• Bye, bye, bye: Fans of Ball High, Friendswood, Santa Fe and Texas City football should note that their teams will be off this week in preparation for the beginning of their district schedules, and the bye week will be a welcomed break for all of them.
For a team that has struggled all-around like Texas City, it’s a chance to hit the reset button while working toward fixing the team’s issues. Coming off its first win of the season, the bye means an extra week for Santa Fe to acclimate to the team’s new offense.
Even for a pair of 3-0 teams like Ball High and Friendswood, the bye week will be valuable. As mentioned above, the Tors still have some work to do toward getting their offense better, and after their win this past Friday, Mustangs head coach Robert Koopmann noted injuries had taken a toll on their depth chart on the offensive line and in the secondary, so the bye will offer them an extra week to get healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.